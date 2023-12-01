GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley called for an end to "the chaos and drama" in a recent television commercial directed at former president Donald Trump.

A subtle jab at the four-time indicted Trump is made in the advertisement titled Moral Clarity, which promotes the former ambassador to the United Nations as the one who can bring morality and world leadership back to the White House. “We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose,” Haley said in the ad, per Raw Story.

The up-and-coming Republican presidential contender is investing a whopping $10 million to run the 30-second advertisement in Iowa and New Hampshire, two states with early voting, per NY Daily News. “A president must have moral clarity and know the difference between good and evil,” the 57-year-old is heard saying in the ad. “It’s time for a new generation of conservative leadership.”

Riding high on a tide of growing support and favorable polling, Haley hopes to overtake rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place and position herself as Trump's primary opponent. After months of steadily gaining traction, the advertisement marks her first significant entrance onto the airways. With just six weeks before Iowa, Haley's campaign is enjoying a newfound dynamic environment at events, with many participants hearing her message for the first time.

2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is getting buzz, but faces tough math to beat Trump https://t.co/fLInPDV5zl pic.twitter.com/2ZBZ4LhZwW — Reuters (@Reuters) November 29, 2023

The former governor of South Carolina is trying to strike a balance between cautioning Republican voters about the risks of remaining with Trump and not upsetting his most devoted followers, per CNN. Haley has gained praise for her more moderate positions on hot-button subjects like abortion rights throughout her three outstanding performances thus far in the GOP presidential debates.

Thanks to the enthusiastic response from voters, Haley is now almost even with DeSantis in some surveys, given the latter's months-long decline amid questions about his likability and brutal attacks by Trump. Haley's standing in the contest was further enhanced on November 28 when she received the much-needed endorsement from Americans for Prosperity Action.

DeSantis, who was hurt by the support, said in an interview that Haley was “somebody that’s going to be more aligned with establishment interests.” DeSantis further slammed Haley saying she and the powerful organization will have “some synergy” because the AFP doesn't necessarily support conservative viewpoints.

DeSantis has been sharpening his criticism of Haley to position her as the establishment choice in recent days. In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, he attacked her, claiming that the former governor of South Carolina was “fundamentally out of step with Republican voters” and that she was “relying on liberal media to prop her up.” Haley has also received criticism from other rival contenders. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie chastised Haley for not opposing Trump with enough clarity during an appearance on MSNBC. “If you’re [Haley] running for second place, tell everybody you’re running for second place,” Christie said.

