Now, where's Joy Behar? The ABC talk show's host was seemingly absent from The View's latest episode and left everybody wondering. However, panelist Whoopi Goldberg clarified the 81-year-old took off from The View because of a different 'career move.' This isn't the first time, though, that a co-host sparked queries owing to their absence; previously, it was Goldberg herself who concerned fans with her frequent absenteeism.

Behar, who usually takes off on Mondays, was nowhere to be found in Thursday's Hot Topics episode; political commentator Ana Navarro filled in for her. Fans still questioning Behar's absence received an answer from Goldberg on why everyone's favorite quippy host is missing.

After the Sister Act actress greeted the audience, she said, "So, Joy is not here today because she is preparing for the premiere of her play, Bonkers in the Boroughs, at the New York Comedy Festival." The co-host explained, "We did not want her to be stressed and not ready, so they've given her."

Behar's replacement, Navarro, interrupted Goldberg to praise the comedian for her accomplishments. The 51-year-old applauded, "She wrote it, she's acting, [and] she's producing," per Decider. Co-host Sunny Hostin added that the moderator isn't only involved with the writing and production, she's also acting in it: "In one of the plays. She keeps reminding me." Goldberg chimed in, "So, that's why she's not here," welcoming Navarro, "But, we've got you, Ana. Always a pleasure."

According to EW, Behar also revealed her career's power move on The View's Behind the Table Podcast with the show's executive producer, Brian Teta. "I'm taking it off so I can concentrate on this other thing for two days. I'll be back next week. I thought to myself, 'It's self-preservation, darling," the comedian revealed. "It's self-preservation for me, too, frankly," replied Teta with a laugh.

Behar also announced her play during her birthday celebrations. Last month, on October 7, Behar celebrated her 81st birthday on The View. After a brief commercial break, co-host Hostin asked the comedian, "Well, Joy, aside from your birthday festivities, my understanding is that you have big plans ahead; I intend to attend, but can you tell us a little bit about them."

Journalist Sara Haines wondered, "Are you having a party?" Seemingly excited, Behar said, "I'm glad you asked," and explained, "When I'm not sitting here being interrupted by you b***hes, I'm writing plays now! This is my new chapter." While the crowd cheered Behar, Haines praised her co-star and said, "And they're really good!"

The comedian further stated, "Five of those plays, they're short, they're for ADD people, these are one act, they're called Bonkers in the Boroughs, and they will be part of the New York Comedy Festival, which is coming up in November." The viewers and the co-hosts lauded and cheered for Behar.

According to the website, Bonkers in the Boroughs is a collection of short plays written by the comedian. The event site says that the short quirky plays are about 'New York families with all their charm and eccentricities.' The shows are premiering between November 3 to 5.

Before joining Barbara Walters on The View's inaugural season in 1997, Behar appeared in several projects like Madea Goes to Jail, Hall Pass, Ice Age: Continental Drift, 30 Rock, and Woody Allen's TV series Crisis in Six Scenes, as a comedian and actress.

