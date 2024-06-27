'The View' Host Meghan McCain Feels Tay Tay is Messing with Karma, Has "Nowhere Else to Go but Down"

Taylor Swift has had an extraordinary influence on the music industry since her debut. She has left her mark not only as an exceptional singer-songwriter but also as a style icon. Achieving and growing her stardom, as Swift has, is a rare feat. As such, The View co-host, Meghan McCain, recently argued that Swift's career had peaked, leaving her with no direction but down. On Monday, on her Citizen McCain podcast, she emphasized that while she is a fan, she doesn't consider herself a Swiftie, as reported by Page Six.

McCain also sided with critics who claimed that Swift deliberately overshadowed Charli XCX's album Brat, which was released earlier this month and debuted at No. 2. She said, “I do think if you are rounding the bases of being 35...you are the greatest ever, and there are some people who are coming up, that could have their first No. 1 and you have the power to let them have No. 1...I just don’t know how classy it is."

She continued, “And I also think that, karmically, I think you’re messing with some stuff. And again, I get that ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is doing this well and whatever, but I do think that maybe, like, more focus on music and art instead of, like, putting checks on a scoreboard.” McCain added, "She has, respectfully, nowhere else to go but down at this point," as reported by Us Weekly. Subsequently, McCain also brought up Swift's recognition as Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2023 and the singer's highly successful and enduring Eras Tour.

She said, "I do think when she’s done touring, giving us a mild break from her being in the news cycle as much as she is...it would be helpful for her and us as commentators." She added, "I feel like I’m living in this Groundhog Day of Trump, Biden, and Taylor Swift...Those are the only topics that Americans are allowed to talk about in the news all day long. And I think for her, a little bit of a beat would be good.” During the segment, McCain also discussed Sabrina Carpenter speaking with Swift before her recent appearance in a campaign for the SKIMS shapewear line.

Carpenter said, “I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end." To this, McCain questioned, “Was she scared of retribution from Taylor Swift or Taylor Swift’s fans? I think we’re treading into weird territory — we’re river-rafting down and there are some weird rapids coming in this Taylor Swift territory. I think that’s kind of weird…otherwise, what would Taylor Swift do? Hurt her in the middle of the night? Put her fans on her?” McCain also claimed that Swifties are “very aggressive."