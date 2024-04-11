‘The View’ Gets off to a Fiery Start as Co-Hosts Had To Evacuate After Fire Breaks Out Next Door

Over at ABC's The View, Wednesday got off to quite a fiery, heated start. The set for The Tamron Hall Show, which tapes next door to The View, caught fire, forcing the daytime talk show to evacuate its facility before this morning's episode. Fortunately, everyone who worked at both programs was evacuated safely. The View co-hosts all walked into the set while Billy Joel's We Didn't Start The Fire played, a cheeky reference to the tragedy.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg explained what had transpired once everyone had taken their seats, Decider reported.

An eventful morning at #TheView, but we're glad everyone at the @TamronHallShow is safe! pic.twitter.com/YzAa8Mr22u — The View (@TheView) April 10, 2024

“This morning we had to evacuate the studio because there was a fire that we did not start,” Goldberg said. “We don’t know who started it, we don’t know what started it.” While Goldberg talked, the show showed footage of the co-hosts standing outside after being evacuated. Goldberg cried out, “Why are we being photographed just walking down the street?!” as soon as she noticed this.

Joy Behar joked on The View, “They have a lot of airtime to fill,” as Ana Navarro, who had not been spared the evacuation that morning, described how she had been taken aback when she attempted to virtually attend the Hot Topics meeting that day. “I was coming in from the airport and it was a Hot Topics meeting, so I pressed the Zoom link thinking I would find all of you on the Zoom, and it was dark, empty, an alarm and flashing lights,” she said. “I thought, holy hell.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed that the fire helped her recognize her "priorities." She made fun of EP Brian Teta by saying, “Once I saw that all the hosts were fine, I was like, ‘Where is my glam team?’ Like, leave Brian, but as long as hair and makeup are safe.” Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, revealed that despite the confusion, she happily remembered to take her phone, but forgot her purse back in the dressing room. "I grabbed my phone!"

A video declaring that The Tamron Hall Show "had a grease fire" in the kitchen at its Upper West Side venue was published earlier on Wednesday by Tamron Hall. A representative for the New York City Fire Department informed Entertainment Weekly that dispatchers arrived at about 8:42 a.m. local time. "On arrival, units had discovered burnt food on the stove in the building," the spokesperson added. "FDNY handled this call with one engine and one ladder consisting of approx. 12 personnel. No injuries were reported."

Hall told her followers in a video that was uploaded to X this morning that her show was unable to run its scheduled content but that "everybody is OK" following the evacuation. She added that following the fire, The View and her studio were cleared out properly.