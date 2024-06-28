'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Depressed Over Trump's Growing Popularity in Swing States

The View co-host Joy Behar expressed her dismay over former President Donald Trump's rising popularity in swing states during the recent live segment of the popular talk show. "I want to tell you something depressing, more people...38% say they trust Trump to handle threats to democracy better than Biden...29%. Were these people watching TV on January, what is it, 6th? I mean, this is a depressing, depressing time. I have something less depressing." As per Fox News, she continued, "When people cannot make up their minds between somebody who wants to destroy democracy, wants to destroy this country, what the Republican Party would get rid of the social security, all sorts of things like gay marriage out the window, women's rights out the window."

Behar's remarks come as a recent Washington Post poll, shows 44% of voters in important swing states trust Trump more than Biden when it comes to defending democracy. Only 33% of respondents feel Biden would do a better job. A subset of people known as 'deciders', who are defined as "sporadic or uncommitted voters in key swing states," were also polled for the survey. 29% of the 'deciders' thought Biden would do better, 38% of them thought Trump was more equipped to handle challenges to democracy, and 23% of them remained neutral.

"And you have somebody who has a senior moment," Behar admitted, referring to Biden's public gaffes and defended, "[But] has been managing this country really well, and they're undecided?" Many of the undecided voters, according to co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, are not only against Trump but also can't embrace Biden's views.

"You guys are like he should be so proud of student loans. People like me don’t think it was the government’s job to do it, or he should be so happy about what he’s doing with the border. We think he waited too long," Griffin opined. Co-host Sunny Hostin added, "This is between Biden and the couch. I don’t think it’s between Biden and Trump. I think most people, and it’s dismissive to say, you know, they’re undecided, so they’re crazy." Behar maintained that the voters were merely ignorant and not crazy. "It’s between apathy and Biden and so I hope that then the debate that’s going to be watched will answer those questions," Hostin stated.

“Many Americans don’t recognize Biden’s custodianship of our democracy, which is a bad sign for his campaign,” Justin Gest, a professor of policy and government at George Mason University, explained. “I don’t know that I could pick one between the two — maybe Trump a little bit more external-threat-wise and Biden a little bit more internal-threat-wise, but I don’t even know if that is true,” Matthew Titterington, an 'undecided' voter said.