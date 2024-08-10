'The View' Co-Host Alyssa Griffin Suffers an Embarrassing Makeup Blunder While Filming a News Segment

The View co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, recently shared a hilarious update with her fans on her Instagram story. The former White House Director of Strategic Communications posted a short video focusing on a makeup blunder that happened on air during a CNN segment— one of her false eyelashes fell off while filming. "One eyelash came off right before my hit," Griffin captioned the same. "Do I take the other off or let one gal flutter?" she quipped.

Image Source: Instagram | @alyssafarah

According to The US Sun, Griffin maintained her composure despite the unfortunate incident. Her makeup included smokey eyes, thick brows, glossy pink lips, and a contoured and bronzed face to compliment her gorgeous orange, long-sleeved dress. Griffin is currently on hiatus after concluding The View's 27th season. She posted a monochrome picture on Instagram recently celebrating her journey as a co-host. "That’s a wrap on Season 27 of @theviewabc. We turned off the lights for good in our old studio. If those walls could talk! We’ll be back in a brand new studio to kick off Season 28 after Labor Day!" she assured viewers.

Fans gushed over the news. "Great job on a fantastic season! I loved watching you on the show! Enjoy your holiday!" one wrote. "Love your commentary, Alyssa," chimed another. "Your insight is always smart and classy. You are a great addition to the show. Cheers to many more years in that seat," a comment read. "Brains and beauty!! Love what you bring to the show!!" a netizen praised. "You totally nailed it this season!! Can’t wait to see you again!!" complimented yet another. "I don’t usually comment on Insta, but I just want to say your presence and takes at The View have been extremely refreshing and amazing!" a user reiterated. "Excited to continue watching you and the squad next season!!" another fan exclaimed.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

The former Trump staffer joined The View as a regular panelist in 2022. “If there’s one thing that I believe, it’s that there’s more that unites this country than divides it,” Griffin said. “I think we can demonstrate at this table what our elected leaders often can’t, which is disagreeing but doing so respectfully and doing so in a fact-based manner. We don’t need any of these conspiracies and lies that have taken up so much of the news.”

According to the Associated Press, after the uprising in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Griffin asserted against her former employer and testified before a House committee looking into the incident. “I worked for an administration that I ended up speaking out against fervently and continue to do so daily,” she said. “It changes a lot in your life. I lost a lot of friends. I’m estranged from family members, but I have to say this— I am so proud to have found my voice.”