Joe Biden Takes a Dig at Donald Trump His 2024 Presidential Elections Rival, in His Labor Day Speech

Joe Biden criticized his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, for how he handled the US infrastructure and job market while in office during a rally in Philadelphia. The speech, delivered before the start of the Labor Day parade in Philadelphia, demonstrated Biden's commitment to strengthening support among union workers.

Trump remains a strong contender from the Republican party for the approaching 2024 presidential election, and he is dominating national surveys. Trump could also be the one to go head-to-head with Biden next year, especially since the bulk of the Democratic Party has united behind Biden's campaign for re-election, per Business Insider.

Also Read: Here's Listing Out 10 of Donald Trump's Most Controversial Tweets That Got Him into Trouble

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

The former president was one of just two presidents in history to leave office with a worse record of jobs in America than when he took office, a distinction he shares only with Herbert Hoover during the Great Depression, according to Biden, who was outspoken in his criticism of Trump's administration.

The president also berated Trump for his infrastructure policies, saying that while the US formerly had the "best infrastructure in the world," its standing fell under his administration. Announcing the successful passage of a $10 billion infrastructure measure in Congress, Biden reflected on Trump's policies. "The great real-estate builder, the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing... Under my predecessor, ‘Infrastructure Week’ became a punchline,” Biden pointed out. He then continued: “On my watch, infrastructure means a decade, and it’s a headline."

US President Joe Biden takes shots at his likely 2024 rival, Donald Trump, in a Labor Day speech aimed at shoring up support in Pennsylvania https://t.co/CWeFIuwYqq pic.twitter.com/mk6ckchwSC — Reuters (@Reuters) September 5, 2023

Also Read: Joy Behar From 'The View' Suggests Donald Trump Should Move To Saudi Arabia

Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, is going to be especially significant in the upcoming election. Besides, Biden won the state of Delaware with less than 2% points over Trump in the 2020 presidential contest. Biden's critique went beyond infrastructure and employment figures. Despite focusing merely on Trump's prior emphasis on slapping taxes on Chinese goods and campaigning for economic 'decoupling' from China, Biden also blamed Trump for 'shipping US jobs to China' throughout his administration.

🔥 DARK BRANDON SAYS TRUMP DIDN'T BUILD A DAMN THING 🔥



POTUS BIDEN: “Guess what? The great real-estate builder, the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing!"



“Under my predecessor, ‘Infrastructure Week’ became a punchline." “On my watch, infrastructure means a decade, and… pic.twitter.com/yUlGFGrenT — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 4, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump Vows to Lock Up These People if He Returns to White House: "Have No Choice"

Biden also underlined his dedication to saving pensions, asserting that with the support of the American people, he had been able to help many in need. The President said, “When the last guy was here, your pensions were at risk. We helped save millions of pensions with your help.” Biden made a not-so-subtle dig at Trump's reputation as a member of the elite, per The New York Post. He stated, “When the last guy was here, he looked at the world from Park Avenue, adding, “I look at it from Scranton, Pa. I look at it from Claymont, Del. Not a joke.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Biden wore his 'humbler' beginnings as a badge of honor. He stated that hard work and tenacity are qualities shared by many Americans. “Folks all my time in public office, I’ve been referred to as ‘Middle Class Joe.’ I guess they thought that was uh, somehow not very complimentary,” Biden said. “Well, guess what, that’s who I am. And it doesn’t mean you’re not sophisticated because you’re middle class, it means you work like hell. And you know what your family has to work like hell to be able to make it."

More from Inquisitr

9 Famous Women Who Turned Down Donald Trump's Real and Imagined Romantic Passes

Donald Trump Fantasizes About What He’ll Do to Joe Biden After a Win