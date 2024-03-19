Trump Thinks His Top Republican Critic Liz Cheney ‘Should Be Jailed’ Along with Jan 6 Committee

Donald Trump suggested that former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, the harshest Republican critic of the former president, be put in jail in a Sunday morning rant post on his social media network, Truth Social.

Cheney, who was among the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach the previous president due to the Jan 6 Capitol riot, has long been the target of derision from Trump and other MAGA Republicans for her criticism of the former president, per Newsweek. Trump had reposted on Truth Social an article from John Solomon of Just The News that said, "Updated: Liz Cheney sat in an interview with Secret Service driver who denied story Trump tried to commandeer presidential limo on January 6 but did not include in the final report."

She should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!



Donald Trump Truth Social 09:33 AM EST 3/17/24 pic.twitter.com/BG7c8dlBtl — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 17, 2024

The former president wrote alongside the post that he thought Cheney, a longtime opponent, "should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!"

Trump's comments came less than a week after a Secret Service agent's testimony was found to be inconsistent with that of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, according to a new report from the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, per HuffPost. Trump is dealing with several legal issues, one of which looks at his involvement in the 2021 Capitol attack.

The star witness for the Jan. 6 committee, Hutchinson, had earlier stated that Trump was allegedly in a car with others when he attempted to take hold of the steering wheel and drive toward the Capitol during the Jan 6 rioting.

The car's driver, a secret service agent, has now come on record and refuted Hutchinson's story. “I did not see [Trump] reach. He never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all,” the Secret Service agent had said.

Two Republicans, including Cheney, were members of the bipartisan select committee that looked into the Capitol disturbance. December 2022 saw the release of the select committee's final report. The 845-page report included an investigation of what happened on January 6 and detailed the purported attempts by Trump and his associates to revoke the results of the 2020 election. That same week, the select committee suggested to the DOJ that Trump be charged.

Hi Donald: you know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months. You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be. https://t.co/6L3N61OJw1 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 17, 2024

Cheney, who was vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 committee slammed Trump on X in her response. “Hi Donald: you know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months,” she wrote. “You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials, etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be.”

The committee's findings were denounced by the former president, who described it as "highly partisan" and a "witch hunt." Furthermore, he said that on January 6, his followers behaved "peacefully" and patriotically. Recently, Trump has alluded that his first act as president would be to free the Jan 6 convicts.