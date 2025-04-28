After Pope Farncis’ death, the Vatican is coming up with shocking disclosures. According to the Vatican Bassett, he thinks it is obvious that the Catholic Church is aware of UFOs and probably has proof of this stashed away in its records. He maintains that “extraordinary” material, gathered from millions of confessions detailing odd sightings or intimate meetings, is hidden away in the Vatican Library.

It follows Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch’s 1933 allegation that Italy had discovered a UFO under Mussolini’s rule. Bassett disclosed whether the next Cardinal could ultimately throw open the Vatican’s UFO archives after Pope Francis passed away.

Bassett said in a statement: “Is the Catholic Church going to open the doors to the library so we can start seeing cool stuff? No, they’re not gonna do that. “This is a political matter to be resolved through political action. “I do not think that the next pope is going to be selected on the fact that he’s a pro ET. “It’s got to be the heads of state – and we are very close to that happening.”

The comments were made ahead of Pope Francis’s burial, which was held on Saturday after he passed away at the age of 88. To choose a successor, cardinals from all around the world will shortly assemble in Rome. However, Bassett thinks that UFO truth-seekers shouldn’t wait for a Vatican disclosure from whoever dons the white cassock next.

He asserts that the church has secretly collected data on UFOs for generations. Bassett said: “Millions of Catholics over the last 800 years bringing every rather unusual encounter they had to the priests… where do you think that information is gonna go? “It’s going to go straight up to the Vatican.” But the reason the Vatican won’t spill? Because the stakes are too high.

Bassett said: “It is a matter of national security… this is not the Pope’s job to come out and say, ‘I can confirm today this is in fact advanced technology non-humans.’ That is not a religious-based role.”

Bassett thinks President Trump is in the best position to make the world-shaking move instead. “That’s why it has to begin with a single head of state, which I believe is going to be Donald Trump,” he said.

“He may be the president that ends this truth embargo, and it will be one of the greatest political legacies of all time for anyone. And if you don’t like that, I don’t care. This issue is bigger than your political dislikes.”

Bassett cites Trump's decision to declassify JFK materials as evidence that UFO records would follow.

“They built a task force,” he said. “The task force said it’s going after secrets, and it did. “It started getting JFK papers… which means that their commitment to get the other things, such as the UAP stuff, is being well established.”

Grusch, a whistleblower, stated during a congressional hearing last year that the United States had parts of “craft” of “non-human origin” that are completely intact. In the 1930s, Italy discovered one of those UFOs, the former Air Force intelligence officer told NewsNation.

According to Bassett, the Vatican’s position upon exposure will be to assist the world in undergoing this paradigm shift rather than to take the lead. “The Catholic Church can step in and say, ‘God’s universe is far greater than we thought. Isn’t that wonderful?’” he said. “And of course, if you’re troubled by any of this, feel free to come to your priest and talk about it.”

Bassett’s message is plain as the process to select the new Pope begins: look to Washington for the truth about UFOs, not the Vatican balcony. “The truth is coming,” he declared.