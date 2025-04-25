Could the Next Pope Be Black? Why Some Fear It Would Shake the Foundations of the Catholic Church

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88. In addition to grieving the loss, finding his successor has become a hot topic. Choosing the next Pope is essential as it will impact the 1.4 billion Roman Catholics across the globe.

Some candidates might fit the role of Pope. Some of them include Rober Sarah, Pietro Parolin, Luis Antonio Gokim Tagle, Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, and Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson.

Since there are several black candidates, it makes us wonder if the church will allow a black pope. The choice may be unpredictable so far. The reason is that the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel will vote after debating on the choices. This might be the first time in history that most of the contenders for votes will not be European.

Due to the traditionalist tendencies of the appointed people, the choice may become more difficult. If the cardinals are liberal, they may choose an Asian or African pope. They may even choose the European one on the Vatican administration’s side.

Considering so many choices with black ethnicity, Vatican insiders are considering the right choice. They may be skeptical as each choice will lead to a change in dynamics. They know the choice they make will be under public scrutiny, and they’ll have to justify it.

Moreover, Catholic conservatives will have something to say whenever the Pope is selected. So, the oldest church has to make a very important decision that can eventually have a global impact. As the choice isn’t easy, the role of Pope won’t be easy either. We already have racial issues, trans rights discourse, abortion ban, and political immigration going on.

A Black, conservative Pope who stands firmly against LGBTQI+ ideology, abortion, and woke culture.

Pope Francis was always vocal when it mattered over these issues. He supported the gay rights and said abortions can be forgiven. Moreover, he made sure immigrants were protected and even asked Trump to rethink his hunt down for immigrants. So, the new Pope will have big shoes to fill in. And if the Pope is from Africa, there will be chaos due to the ongoing African resources exploitation.

The confusion about selecting a Black pope remains. Making this choice may lead to the Catholic Church’s destruction in a way. In a way, liberals may go for the third black Pope in several years. However, the conservatives will deny every opportunity to do so.

a black pope would unlock new levels of racism we never seen before

Their reasons may be justifiable considering the anti-black movement going on, and they want to avoid backlash from the Catholics. Hence, they just want to see it happening with the natural order. And choosing a black pope will surely disrupt that.

No matter who the Pope is, we can be sure that the catholic church has not been moral when it comes to Africans being trafficked to the New World. The atrocities on them will not change even with the black Pope. We can also conclude how not having a conservative Catholic church in the first place may make the world a better place.