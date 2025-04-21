Who Could Be the Next Pope? Inside the Vatican’s Secretive Process to Choose Their New Leader

Pope Francis’ death has broken the hearts of many Catholics all over the world, who were eagerly looking forward to his recovery after he had fallen ill earlier this year. However, now that he is no more, there are many discussions about who could be the next Pope. According to Vatican experts, the discussion has already begun within the Catholic Church hierarchy.

After months of battling a complex respiratory infection, Pope Francis died at 88, mere days after getting discharged from the hospital. With the Vatican’s heart-breaking announcement, all eyes are on who would be the next leader of the Catholic Church, one of the oldest and largest religious institutions in the world with over 1.39 billion followers.

Although a successor has yet to be named, there are several Vatican rules that should be in place for this pivotal selection process. A conclave will be organized by the College of Cardinals, comprised of senior Catholic clergy and led by the 91-year-old Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista.

Here are some of the top contenders who could be Pope Francis’ potential successor:

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Cardinal Pietro Parolin is most likely to succeed in the next pontiff’s role, given that he currently holds the Secretary of State position at the Vatican. He plays a crucial and highly political role, taking the lead on many diplomatic and delicate issues for the Catholic Church. However, when it comes to his own ideology, the 70-year-old Italian is viewed as neither a liberal nor a traditionalist. Parolin has recently criticized Donald Trump’s “Gaza take over plan,” while also mending the relationship between the U.S. and Cuba.

For years, Pietro Parolin worked closely with Pope Francis; hence, many believed he could be the next leader of the Catholic Church.

Pietro Parolin, Kardinalstaatssekretär, laut Wettmarkt der Favorit auf das Amt des Papstes. pic.twitter.com/ZED8XZnUQK — La mer | El mar | Il mare (@bukki2604) April 21, 2025

Cardinal Peter Erdo

The Hungarian is the former president of the Council of Bishops Conference of Europe. He is seen as a leading conservative candidate. He is a traditionalist who could serve as a bridge to Eastern Christians and outreach to the Orthodox.

Cardinal Peter Erdo – Hungary Cardinal Erdo is another very strong conservative, and a devout Marian. He currently serves as the Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest. He is against previously divorced or remarried Catholics receiving Communion due to his belief that marriage is… pic.twitter.com/thLjT8HS5G — 17AbsoluteRedux76 (@RealAbs1776) March 9, 2025

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

The 67-year-old cardinal is seen as someone who could take forward the liberal views shared by Pope Francis. The Filipino would be backed by more progressive cardinals as he is someone who has criticized the Church’s somewhat outdated views towards sensitive topics like the LGTBQ+ community and divorced people. Notably, if he succeeded the late Pope, he would be the very first pontiff from Asia.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle – Philippines Cardinal Tagle is known for his liberal views and stances within the Catholic Church. He currently serves as the Pro-Prefect of the Section of the First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization. From 2011-2020 he served as… pic.twitter.com/HuyjhIM2qT — 17AbsoluteRedux76 (@RealAbs1776) March 9, 2025

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

Matteo Zuppi, another Italian, could take over Francis’s spot, given that he also shares his liberal values. The late Pope himself chose him to lead a peace mission aimed at diminishing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi – Italy Cardinal Zuppi is an insider for Pope Francis and considered another favorite to become the next Pope. He currently serves as the President of the Italian Episcopal Conference. He has also served as the Archbishop of Bologna, and is known to be… pic.twitter.com/4IpECkRPIW — 17AbsoluteRedux76 (@RealAbs1776) March 9, 2025

Cardinal Peter Turkson

The former head of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, Peter Turkson, is another contender who could be the next Pope. He is one of the notable among the African cardinals who could succeed Francis. He is a committed conservative who has been vocal about peace in Ghana.

Cardinal Robert Sarah

A vocal critic of some of Pope Francis’s reforms, the 79-year-old Guinean is another notable contender. He is a conservative traditionalist with strong views against same-sex marriage, gender theory, abortion, and other liberal “radicalisation,” as he claims.

Cardinal Robert Sarah – Guinea Cardinal Sarah is arguably the most conservative Cardinal on this list. He currently serves as a Guinean Catholic Prelate, and once served as the Prefect for the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of sacraments. Cardinal Sarah… pic.twitter.com/Jhr6r1U2Av — 17AbsoluteRedux76 (@RealAbs1776) March 9, 2025

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu is another African contender who might receive strong support from traditionalists. Then there is Cardinal Raymond Burke, a 76-year-old traditionalist, who also criticized many of Francis’s reforms. Mario Grech, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, who closely worked with the late Pope, could win the favor of the liberals.

There are currently more than 240 cardinals across the globe, among whom only 138 are eligible to vote, as anyone over the age of 80 cannot participate in the voting. The selection process begins with a mass, and then three cardinals, named “scrutineers,” supervise a long series of secret ballots inside the Sistine Chapel. The ballot papers are then burned in a controlled fire. While black smoke informs those outside that a Pope has not been chosen yet, white announces the selection of a new pontiff. The new successor then chooses his papal name and follows the Vatican rules, making his first appearance in front of the crowds.