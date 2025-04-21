When Will the Next Pope Be Elected? Inside the Vatican’s Secret Plan and Francis’ Final Wishes

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025. Upon his death, the Vatican is entering a time of serious reflection and profound transformation.

Pope Francis was the Catholic Church’s first Jesuit Pope. Right now, the Church is grieving the loss of its official head. However, there are more important tasks at hand. Preparations for the election of a new pope have also started. It is one of the most revered and confidential procedures in the religious world,

Pope Francis guided the Church with an emphasis on inclusivity, humility, and compassion. He has left behind guidelines for a straightforward funeral. He has an intense personal devotion to the Virgin Mary. To honor his devotion, he will be buried in Rome’s Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore rather than the Vatican. This will be a break from the regular customs.

He has asked for a very basic and simple funeral. To keep with his ideals, his funeral will have a straightforward wooden coffin and a more subdued service. There will be no customary opulence.

When a Pope dies, an ancient and strictly regulated process begins — it’s called Sede Vacante (“the seat is vacant”). Here’s what happens step by step: Confirmation of death This is done by the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, the cardinal temporarily in charge of the… pic.twitter.com/QgUXzw7t6u — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 21, 2025

The Church has now entered the era of Sede Vacante. It means “vacant seat” in Latin. Upon the Pope’s death, his chair remains vacant until the next head of the Church is chosen, therefore the name.

There will be a revered gathering of cardinals from all over the world. This gathering is called a conclave, and they have only one task. They have to choose the new Pope; with the final announcement, the period of Sede Vacante will end, too.

The cardinals from all over the globe will get to Rome. This would require time and preparation. Therefore, the Conclave is anticipated to start 15–20 days following the Pope’s passing.

The Conclave meets at the Sistine Chapel under strict guidelines and scrutiny. Cardinals under the age of 80 are allowed to vote only. To elect a new pontiff, a two-thirds majority is needed, and up to four ballots are cast each day. If, after 33 days, the majority is not reached, the field will be reduced to the top two candidates.

The world will once more watch the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel for the customary signal: white smoke when a new pope has been elected and black smoke for an undecided vote.

Once the selection is done, the offer is made to the newly elected Pope. After accepting, the new Pope will choose a name. They then make an appearance on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. Upon their arrival on the balcony, the famous words “Habemus Papam!” (We have a Pope!) will be uttered. It is to announce the new head of state of the 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

Pope Francis told the world that it is not war in Gaza 🇵🇸. It is slaughter. It is terror. It is a cruelty: “Yesterday, children were bombed. This is cruelty. This is not war.” Humanity has lost a friend in the passing of Pope Francis. Rest in Peace.pic.twitter.com/pVD3QeTnHQ — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) April 21, 2025

This is a really important election. The world is growing more divided on moral and social concerns. Pope Francis gave the Church a very liberal approach. He accepted members of the LGBTQ community in the Church. Accepted them as children of gods.

At a time when there are restrictions by major countries against immigration, the Church has a very important role to play. It is left to be seen who will lead the Church now. The Church will be at a crossroads when the next Pope takes office. The world awaits the Conclave with great interest, wondering who will lead Catholicism into a new age.