Pope Francis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death May Surprise You

Pope Francis, who passed away at 88, opted out of the salary that he was entitled to. The head of the church, who breathed his last on April 21, 2025, received several benefits as the Pope. Here’s how much Pope Francis earned during his stint as the Pope.

Pope Francis took on the role of the head of the Roman Catholic church in 2013. The Pope, who was born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He made history by being the first pope from the Western Hemisphere and the first from South America as well. He was also the first pope who follow the Jesuit order.

Francis brought about a lot of changes in his stint as the Pope. He often addressed the issue of climate change. He tried to advocate unity between Catholics, non-Catholics, and non-Christians. He was also very vocal and supportive of migrants and other marginalized groups.

Pope Francis did not receive a traditional salary. As the head of the church, his living expenses, food, and travel were covered. Pope Francis’ net worth at the time of his passing was estimated to be $1oo by Celebrity Net Worth. On the other hand, the Vatican boasts a net worth of $10 to $15 billion according to TIME.

Notably, Pope Francis decided to opt out of the salary that the head of the church is entitled to receive. According to The Economic Times, Popes before Francis have received a salary of around $32,000 per month. He also reportedly often donated his money to the church or chose to place it in a trust.

The Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis on Monday. He was 88 years old when he passed away. He faced several health complications in the past year. The Pope underwent treatment for a double bout of pneumonia at the beginning of the year.

The news came as a shock to people around the world, given his last appearance. The Pope had been driven around St. Peter’s Square, where he greeted worshippers for Easter.

This morning, Pope Francis made a surprising appearance in St. Peter’s Square at the end of the closing Mass for the Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers. He greeted the cheering pilgrims in these words: “Happy Sunday to all! Thank you very much.” pic.twitter.com/HxF2yKITQz — Ugochukwu Ugwoke, ISch (@FrUgochukwu) April 6, 2025

In February 2025, the Pope had to be hospitalized after falling seriously ill. He was diagnosed with a severe case of ​​bronchitis by doctors. Francis spent several weeks in the hospital while battling the disease. At some point, his ​​bronchitis turned into pneumonia that affected both his lungs.

He was deemed fit to be discharged in late March. The Pope made several public appearances following his discharge. He even met with JD Vance, the Vice President of the United States, during his official visit to the Vatican. On April 21, the Pope was declared dead at 7:35 am local time.