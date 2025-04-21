The world witnessed people meeting global leaders and what follows is strange. Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88, on Easter Monday after a long battle with double pneumonia. It was just yesterday that Pope Francis met JD Vance for an official meeting which had been long anticipated by the public. However, in a wave of eyebrow-raising coincidences, conspiracy theorists are buzzing with the odd circumstances in recent history.

Two of the most powerful religious figures in modern history — Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Francis — both passed away shortly after high-profile meetings with government leaders. Social media has now dived deep into the rabbit hole of figuring out if it is a tragic coincidence, or something more orchestrated.

Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies after double pneumonia battle

➡️ https://t.co/3ibWZceh4N pic.twitter.com/Ar8o1ItOQg — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) April 21, 2025

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022. What’s questionable is just two days before she met with newly-appointed British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle. The photos of two of them together made headlines. What caught the keen eyes of netizens was the Queen looking frail but alert. In the next 48 hours, the longest-reigning monarch in the history of Britain died. Officially, her death was attributed to old age at 96. But that didn’t stop theories from swirling online.

Now let’s fast-track to 2025, around the end of March, JD Vance, the Republican Senator, the rising political figure and former writer of Hillbilly Elegy, made a short trip to the Vatican. However, the meeting was not highly publicised. The Italian media reported that the two discussed the future of the church in America and religious liberty. In just a few days, Pope Francis died, which is now sending shockwaves through the Catholic world.

Queen Elizabeth meets Liz Truss

(Dies the following day) Pope Francis meets JD Vance

(Dies the following day) They literally met them and said im getting tf out of here pic.twitter.com/kucTnbnU0J — floremilton perez (@littoriental) April 21, 2025

What ties these two high-profile deaths together?

Social media users and online forums are now pointing to a “leadership curse”, a superstitious but intriguing idea. The theory suggests that visits from certain political figures somehow lead to monumental shifts of power. While no official cause of death has been confirmed beyond natural illness in both cases, the timing has fueled endless speculation.

To add to the conspiracies, a 1,000-year-old Vatican prophecy, attributed to St. Malachy, resurfaced online recently. The prophecy apparently predicts the identities of all the popes with Pope Francis being referred to as the ’final pope before Judgement Day.” The eerie timing of the prophecy, JD Vance’s visit and the Pope’s death has only raised the conspiracies.

But let’s pause on the facts:

Queen Elizabeth II had been battling ongoing health issues in her final year.

Pope Francis had previously undergone intestinal surgery and suffered from knee issues, limiting his mobility.

JD Vance’s visit to the Vatican was scheduled long before the Pope’s condition reportedly worsened.

The Pope meets with Vance

*immediately dies of cringe* pic.twitter.com/fJOoRt90XM — sean (@_sn_n) April 21, 2025

Still, when you line up the timeline, social media users did not find it hard to wonder. The world is waiting for the Conclave to decide who would succeed Pope Francis after his death. According to some Vatican insiders, a surprising non-European candidate might emerge, possibly from Latin America or Africa, signifying a significant change in the world’s power.

What about Liz Truss and JD Vance? Both pursue careers in politics. However, internet sleuths are already keeping an eye on their next encounter. Because some people question if we are following a trail or falling into a trap in a world where coincidences seem to be piling up like breadcrumbs.