The Unlikely Connection Between RFK Jr.’s Resurfaced Dead Whale Tale and Ben Affleck's Divorce Drama

As Jennifer Lopez's divorce news continues to make headlines, Ben Affleck has been recently spotted with Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., though any further details of their relationship remain uncertain. However, this has led to a story from over a decade ago, shared by Kick, resurfacing and grabbing headlines all over again. The tale revolves around her father’s intense environmentalism in an unusual incident from around 1994, when Robert got to know about a dead whale that had washed ashore in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

Soon after knowing this, he hurried to the scene with a chainsaw. He severed the whale’s head, tied it to the roof of his minivan with bungee cords, and started a five-hour drive back to his New York home. Talking about the incident, Kick said, “Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet. We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

RFK Jr’s daughter, Kick Kennedy, recounts the time her dad cut off a dead whale’s head with a chainsaw. When he said he had skeletons in his closet, he was not kidding. pic.twitter.com/wqO474woG4 — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) August 25, 2024

Meanwhile, as opposed to her father’s unsuccessful presidential bid, Kick appears to be staying away from politics and focusing more on her acting career. According to the Daily Mail, Kick and Affleck have been recently spotted together at high-profile spots like the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and other celebrity hangouts. While Affleck remains a dedicated Democrat, Kick's father recently ended his presidential run to endorse Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in the upcoming November elections.

So, did anyone else see the post about RFK Jr. cutting off a dead whales head, attaching to the roof of the car, and covering his kids in plastic for the ride home? 😳 pic.twitter.com/RnEIQSjnCi — Anemia needs JACK TO UNFUCK THE FUCKERY. (@loralaespectrum) August 25, 2024

Robert announced his endorsement for Trump after a series of conversations with him, starting just days after the Republican nominee narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. As reported by The Guardian, talking about Trump, Robert said, “I was surprised to discover that we are aligned on many key issues. In those meetings, he suggested that we join forces as a unity party. We talked about Abraham Lincoln’s team of rivals. That arrangement would allow us to disagree publicly and privately and seriously, if need be, on issues over which we differ while working together on the existential issues upon which we are in concordance.”

So…RFK Jr has a daughter named after her great aunt, the black sheep love—doomed Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy—and she’s possibly dating *Ben Affleck*



There’s no way this doesn’t end in a crash and burn pic.twitter.com/L25HiLqQCa — Queen Leigh 🥥🌴 (@JBFletcher88) August 24, 2024

However, Max Kennedy, Robert's brother, is unhappy with his endorsement of Trump. Talking about this, Max said, “I’m heartbroken over my brother Bobby’s endorsement of Donald Trump. Robert F Kennedy’s life was dedicated to promoting the safety, security, and happiness of the American people.” "It is all the more tragic because of our brother’s name. To carry the name Robert F Kennedy Jr means a special legacy within a legacy,” Max wrote. He added, “I love Bobby. But I hate what he is doing to our country. It is worse than disappointment. We are in mourning," as reported by The Guardian.