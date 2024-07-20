Insider Reveals Joe Biden to Exit Presidential Race This Weekend, Will Not Endorse Harris

A political analyst has made claims about having a clear vision of President Joe Biden's impending intentions to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election. Conservative Newsmax analyst Mark Halperin said that Biden "plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend." Additionally, Halperin claimed that Biden would not support Kamala Harris.

BREAKING NEWS: Multiples sources outline the apparent state of play on Biden at this time:



* plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely



* Jon Meacham polishing up remarks



* Biden with NOT resign the presidency



* Biden will… https://t.co/l0LrfDTvOL — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) July 18, 2024

On July 19, Halperin shared on X, "Multiple sources outline the apparent state of play on Biden at this time: plans to announce withdrawal from nomination as early as this weekend, with Sunday most likely; Jon Meacham polishing up remarks; Biden will NOT resign the presidency; Biden will NOT endorse Harris; open convention with Harris and about 3 others; super delegates will not be allowed to vote on 1st ballot; Harris is vetting at least four possible running mates, including Andy Beshear and possibly [Josh] Shapiro."

Should this be the case, if Dems take this away from Veep Harris, the election is over and lost, period. — hollywoodpete69 (@hollywoodpete69) July 18, 2024

Additionally, Harris has been considered by many to be the frontrunner to succeed Biden as the Democratic Party's presidential contender since the debate. After the debate on June 27, she was one of Biden's most ardent supporters. Following the debate, a rush of surveys revealed that Harris was doing about as well as Biden in the race against Donald Trump, who had been in the lead for months. As reported by Forbes, more recent polls taken following Trump's attempted assassination also indicate similar tendencies.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Kevin Dietsch

However, historian and speechwriter Jon Meacham has recently disproved one part of that report: that he is writing a departure speech. Posting on X, Robert Costa, chief election journalist for CBS, debunked the whole news and added, "Historian Jon Meacham to me just now via text: 'The report about my doing anything with a speech is totally false.' Comes as Meacham is being talked about by some Democrats as a Biden confidant who might be working on an 'exit the race speech' for President Biden." Another response came from senior White House aide Andrew Bates who wrote on X, 'This fan fiction is wrong.'

This fan fiction is wrong https://t.co/czcwH6qUpd — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) July 18, 2024

Apart from Halperin's assertions, other news outlets have also claimed that Biden is considering dropping out. As reported by The New York Times, many sources close to President Biden said they believe that he has started to embrace the possibility that he won't be able to win the November election and may have to withdraw from the campaign. Despite the president's repeated assurances over the last three weeks that he would not be defeated, a close associate of his cautioned that he had not yet decided to withdraw from the campaign. However, according to another, 'reality is setting in,' and it would not be shocking if Joe Biden soon announced his support for Vice President Harris to succeed him.

NEWS: Historian Jon Meacham to me just now via text: “the report about my doing anything with a speech is totally false.”



Comes as Meacham is being talked about by some Democrats as a Biden confidant who might be working on an “exit the race speech” for President Biden. — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 19, 2024

One close companion of the President also informed Axios, "His choice is to be one of history's heroes or to be sure of the fact that there'll never be a Biden presidential library. I pray that he does the right thing. He's headed that way." This follows weeks of private and public anxiety among several Democratic officials, which started to build up following Biden's lackluster performance in last month's Atlanta debate versus Trump.

Nevertheless, Biden has stated on multiple occasions that he has no plans to withdraw from the race. On Thursday morning, Biden's campaign restated the president's determination to run for reelection against Trump in November, continuing his efforts to reassure supporters and financial backers that he is healthy enough to continue. As reported by Raw Story, officially, Biden "is and will be the Democratic nominee," according to Biden's main deputy campaign manager, Quentin Fulks. He stated, "He is staying in this race … He is not wavering on anything. Joe Biden has said he is running for president of the United States."