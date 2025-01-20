Prince Harry is super attentive to wife Meghan in the public and this is the reason.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship often takes center stage. Be it their bold move to step down from Royal duties, to divorce rumors in the middle, the couple is always a hot topic of discussion among fans and media alike. This time, the light is on their open displays of affection. Whether it’s holding hands at official events or exchanging loving glances, their bond is undeniably strong and, at times, might be polarizing.

According to an insider, Harry and Meghan’s dynamic in public is a direct indication of their loving marriage and wonderful connection. “They are so hot for each other. Like, you know how you meet those couples where you’re like, the way they’re looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?” the source said.

The insider explained a mentionable difference in Harry’s demeanor when he’s alone versus when he has Meghan by his side. Solo, Harry is described as “very personable, very at ease with people, quite like Diana… he just has this way of making people feel very comfortable.”

However, when Meghan is with him, the atmosphere takes a dramatic shift. The source described it as “a circus.” This is not due to Meghan’s influence but that’s rather Harry’s instinct to protect her.“He’s so protective of her because people are so nasty to her… It’s a whole different experience,” the insider explained.

There are plenty of examples from public appearances that stand as a sharp hint of this protective attitude. Be it the Invictus Games or any other official engagements, the compassion for his wife is truly visible in Charles’ son. The couple’s affectionate gestures once frowned upon under royal protocol, now seem like a natural extension of their love.

While serving as the senior royals in the UK, such displays were rare for the couple. Now, as civilians living in the US, the couple has embraced their freedom to not hide their love from each other through gestures openly.

Gestures like holding hands and cuddling at public events may divide opinion or appear to be over to some but Harry’s stance to be a supportive husband for sure deserves mention.

Amidst their love radiating couple goals, fans are eagerly hoping a royal reunion would be in the pipeline in 2025.

Meanwhile, Harry & Meghan’s has been doing some commendable work for the common people. They’ve been helping the LA wildfires affected people though faced certain backlash for using the photos, alleged to improve their media careers. Recently, they have condemned the Meta’s policy change too and termed it unreliable in a statement on their official website.