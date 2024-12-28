Prince Harry is still hopeful for the future, saying he is confident that things will get better between him and King Charles III in the coming year. The Duke of Sussex, now 40, seems to enter this new year with a renewed sense of purpose.

If we take a look at his milestone 40th birthday in September, we see Harry looking forward to the next chapter with enthusiasm. “I was anxious about 30; I’m excited about 40,” he told BBC, looking back at his journey so far.

To celebrate the special day, Meghan Markle planned a wonderful dinner party at Harry’s house, all lit up with close friends to commemorate their strong relationship. As a father to two beautiful kids, Archie and Lilibet, he shared that his mission is “doing good in the world,” and he seems super committed to that mission.

One of Harry’s old friends told Closer Magazine something interesting in his mind. “He is very positive that himself and his father will be in a better place next year,” he said. Despite the issues between Prince William and him, the friend added, “He and William will always have their problems, and Harry’s done a lot wrong, but he loves his brother so dearly.”

It was not easy for Harry to make that decision, but he took the step of thinking of his family. “It was very difficult to leave England, but Harry put his wife and family first,” says the friend. Despite this, the life they lived in California brought them even closer together. “It’s made his relationship with Meghan so much stronger, and they’re still very much in love,” the source added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M E G H A N & H A R R Y (@harry_meghan_updates)

Harry, as it would appear, has been taught a lesson in the grand scheme of things from his royal journey so far. “The greatest lesson he’s learned is to follow your heart,” the friend shared. “Harry has made some missteps, but he’s stayed true to trying to do the right thing.”

As speculations keep heating up regarding the ‘royal’ reconciliations, astrologers have some interesting predictions to make regarding Prince Harry’s relationships with King Charles and Prince William in 2025.

In a conversation with Hello magazine, astrologer Debbie Frank stated that 2025 could be an important year for the Duke of Sussex as the planet Uranus hovers over his “destiny point”. As per the predictions, Harry will face significant decisions about his life direction and personal priorities, as Spring serves as a turning point.

On May 12, the Scorpio Full Moon is expected to bring out the tensions with his father and brother. That is a clear hint that some discussions could be waiting about his place in the royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s gesture to have extended an olive branch to King Charles, further strengthens the reconciliation point. Hugo Vickers, a royal expert, discussed, “He’s [Harry] the one who needs to pull himself together and extend the olive branch because he is the one making it difficult between them,” Vickers told The Sun.

Amidst all the discussions going on, the legacies of both Princess Diana and King Charles III continue to keep a meaningful impact in Harry’s perspective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Baby Of Sussex (@royalbabygingerofsussex)

After Diana’s tragic death in 1997, Charles was said to have struggled with an “unbearable emptiness,” confiding in a friend about his longing to “wish away the bewilderment and confusion.” Recently, King Charles’ advice to his son Prince William to not repeat the mistakes he made has left fans speculating if he is regretting his wrongdoings to ex-wife Diana.

It will be worth watching the King’s next moves in terms of his relationship with his son, Harry, as he might be hoping that 2025 will bring reconciliation and some refreshing connections with his father.