The Real Pressure Behind First Daughter Fashion — And the Looks That Cracked Under It

First Daughters rarely have a bad outfit day that goes unnoticed. They often end up in wire photos, opinion columns, and now face criticism on social media as well. The scrutiny is unfair, and yet, some looks simply didn’t land.

These are children and young women who never asked to be style icons. Criticizing minors for their clothes is a different conversation, but once they’re adults stepping onto public stages, the fashion stakes shift, as do the looks.

Read on to know about some of the First Daughters’ worst-dressed moments.

1. Jenna Bush on Inauguration Day in the wrong decade

Jenna Bush Hager reacts to her father, George W. Bush, going viral during the inauguration on ‘Today With Jenna and Friends.’https://t.co/y9AFmGWXAD — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 21, 2025

At George W. Bush‘s second inauguration, Jenna Bush showed up looking like she’d chosen her look from a mid-tier department store in 2003. The boxy silhouette and muted palette swallowed her frame as fashion critics noted the outfit was too casual for the occasion.

The Washington Post’s style writers said the Bush twins’ overall inaugural looks lacked the polish expected.

2. Ivanka Trump’s power dressing forgot the room

Campaigning with our President, my father @realdonaldtrump, in Dubuque, Iowa! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SvgVWEKILd — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 1, 2020

During the 2016 campaign trail, Ivanka Trump‘s puzzling outfit choices had many hooked. There were moments where the First Daughter wore silhouettes that were impeccable on paper, but didn’t capture the raw energy of campaign rallies.

When trying to connect with working-class voters in Iowa, it may not be ideal to wear outfits priced around $1,800.

3. Chelsea Clinton was dressed by committee

Lots of memories, lots of 80s and 90s fashion… a few pics of me and my mom for #TBT! https://t.co/MDJPZO3CNN pic.twitter.com/X61eP1eQq1 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 21, 2016

Chelsea Clinton’s early years in the spotlight began when she was twelve. She was dressed for state functions while going through a stage many preteens go through. The press was often harsh toward the young first daughter and her fashion at the time, but the styling choices made for her were a genuine misfire as well.

There was no need to put a child in overly formal pieces that flattened her personality and did not prioritize comfort. Chelsea herself has spoken about the discomfort of those years in interviews with The Guardian.

4. Malia and Sasha Obama had good intentions but bad execution

Malia and Sasha Obama Look So Grown Up in a New Family Photo https://t.co/ENWLR2z5pS — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) June 12, 2025

As adults, both Malia and Sasha Obama have nailed their public appearances. But early on, there were a few State of the Union appearances where their matching outfits were seen as overly choreographed.

The intention was clearly sweet, but it occasionally turned into a costume party.

In an era where First Daughters are more visible than ever, the public is more obsessed with what they wear.