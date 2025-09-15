The One Person in Trump’s World Who Might Out-Narcissist Him!

Donald Trump has never hidden his love for the spotlight. His ego has been on full display for decades. But it turns out he might not be the most self-absorbed figure in his own camp. That honor could very well belong to his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

Trump had years of celebrity status to feed his vanity. Miller, nearly forty years younger, didn’t. Still, he found his way into the limelight early. At sixteen, Miller was appearing on The Larry Elder Show, where he sounded off about political correctness at his high school. He kept showing up, kept writing to the Santa Monica Lookout. When he was in college, he’d already built a reputation as someone who wanted to be seen and heard.

That need for recognition hasn’t faded. If anything, his wife Katie Miller gave the world a glimpse of just how deep it runs. On The Alex Marlow Show in September 2025, she admitted: “Somewhere to my left or my right are, like, DVDS or CDs he’s cut from over time, it’s just, like, piles and piles and piles of every single radio or TV show he’s ever done.” Yes—piles upon piles. Enough to sound less like a hobby and more like a personal shrine.

It fits the pattern. Humility has never been Miller’s strong suit. None can’t forget his clash with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Miller tried to dominate the interview, but Tapper cut him off, called him out, and said, “I get it. There’s one viewer that you care about right now, and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him.” That “one viewer” was Trump himself, who rushed to defend his loyal aide on X. He wrote, “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

Behind the scenes, though, it wasn’t a full victory. Reports from Business Insider claimed Miller actually tried to linger on CNN’s property after the segment and had to be escorted out by security.

Then in April 2025, during a press briefing, Miller fired off a question about Kilmar Garcia’s return from El Salvador. When others tried to respond, he bulldozed over them with, “I’m talking now.” It was classic Miller! Loud, domineering, convinced that his voice mattered most.

So whether it’s hoarding tapes of himself, arguing with journalists, or snapping at colleagues, Miller has the same energy. A man completely consumed by his own importance. Trump may have written the book on narcissism, but Miller looks like he’s trying to publish the sequel.