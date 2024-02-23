'The Office' Star Ewen MacIntosh's Heartbreaking Final Photo Revealed: "Bad Times for Me I'm Afraid"

The final picture shared by Ewen MacIntosh, popularly known for his role as Keith Bishop in the iconic series The Office, has resurfaced, revealing the late actor’s heartbreaking struggles during his health battle. The poignant selfie, posted by MacIntosh on social media approximately two years ago, depicted him in a hospital setting, attached to monitoring equipment, with a caption that indicated his struggling circumstances.

The announcement of MacIntosh’s passing at the age of 50 was made by his management, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and colleagues alike. Notably, Ricky Gervais, co-creator of The Office mourned MacIntosh’s death on social media, highlighting the loss of a remarkable talent. He wrote, "Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen MacIntosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP."

Bad times for me I'm afraid chums. Stat strong out there 👍 pic.twitter.com/tkfkzoWekI — Ewen MacIntosh (@ewenmacintosh) February 6, 2022

As per Mirror, his management wrote, 'With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thanked all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.' While the exact cause of MacIntosh’s death remains undisclosed, issues regarding his health were raised in February 2022 when he shared the hospital selfie on Twitter. In the caption, he wrote, "Bad times for me I'm afraid chums. Stay strong out there [thumbs up emoji]." The post sparked an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers at that time.

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

As per Daily Mail, following his health update in early 2022, MacIntosh maintained communication with fans through social media platforms, indulging in conversations and sharing updates on his activities. Unfortunately, there was a decline in his online presence as he stopped offering personalized video message service his profile at that time was, "You cannot book Ewen MacIntosh right now. Come back later!" Ed Scott, MacIntosh’s friend and CEO of Dodged A Bullet Music shared, 'Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man. Sending love to his parents Sara and Ewen Sr, his brother Colin and his family, as well as his many friends and fans. Thanks to the incredible care and love provided by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days. I saw firsthand the empathy and incredible care they gave him was just so reassuring during the toughest of times and am forever grateful to them all.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave J Hogan

Despite his health challenges, MacIntosh made a surprise appearance in the third and final series of After Life, another series created by Ricky Gervais. His cameo role as Buffet Man delighted fans and served as a nostalgic reminder of his memorable character from "The Office." Fans were excited about his appearance, One fan wrote, "OMG, KEITH FROM THE OFFICE SHOWS UP IN AFTER LIFE S3". Another added, "Keith from the Office in the trailer for Afterlife series 3...can it get any better!" Beyond The Office, MacIntosh showcased his versatility in various projects, including appearances in After Life, Come Dine With Me, and other comedy programs.