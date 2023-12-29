Cher Seeks Sole Conservatorship of Son Elijah, Citing Mental Health and Substance Use Issues

Cher, the legendary singer and actress, has sought conservatorship for her son, Elijah Blue Allman, citing "severe mental health and substance abuse issues." The legal move documented in papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks to make Cher the only conservator of Allman's estate, citing worries about his competence to manage financial resources.

According to People Magazine, Cher's filing claims that Elijah is scheduled to receive funds from a trust established by his late father, singer Gregg Allman, before the end of the year and that a conservator is "urgently needed ... to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury" allegedly because he is "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

The statement goes on to describe Elijah's troubled relationship with his former wife, Marieangela King, presenting a picture of a chaotic relationship marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises. According to the documents, "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk."

The Grammy-winning performer is said to have fought relentlessly to get her kid into therapy and get him the help he requires. "[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind," according to the filing, she has been "unable to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator" because of his "current mental and physical health issues."

The court proceedings will take place in two parts, with a temporary order hearing scheduled for January 5, 2024, and a permanent order hearing scheduled for March 6, 2024, per USA Today. These legal measures come after a traumatic period in Elijah's life, which was marked by claims of a November 2022 intervention in a New York City hotel room, which Cher flatly denies.

Cher broke her silence on the matter in October in an interview with People, denying reports that she hired people to physically remove Elijah from the hotel room. While failing to go into specifics, Cher stated that the accusations were "not true" and emphasized her unwavering support for her son's substance use difficulties.

Cher's legal move to gain a conservatorship for Elijah is similar to Britney Spears' high-profile conservatorship case, which ended in 2021 after a 13-year legal arrangement. The conservatorship, which governed many areas of Spears' life, generated a national debate about the rights and autonomy of those dealing with mental health issues. As per BBC reports, Spears had described the termination of the legal agreement as the "best day ever."

