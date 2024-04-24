The Internet Disses 'Shockingly Bad' Music Video from MAGA Rapper "Black Donald Trump"

Controversy developed online in response to a recent music video featuring "Black Donald Trump," a self-described "MAGA rapper," that was uploaded by fans of the 45th President of the United States. The video's lyrics, which referred to Trump as the 'first Black president' and implied that all Black people need to support him, garnered mixed reactions online. A couple of people wearing "BLACKS FOR TRUMP" shirts can be seen in the swiftly viral video alongside scenes of what appears to be MAGA-endorsed dancing. One particularly noteworthy scene shows a woman provocatively dancing in front of a Trump-like figure.

One user said, "Sadly, so many people debase themselves while attempting to go viral. That tiny window of fame and attention is more important to them than anything else. Gross." Another stated, "Pretty sure we’re never going to see this guy on the Grammy stage or any stage for that matter, unless he’s hauling around equipment for someone who can actually rap." Another stated, "À nightmare in notes..."

A few users even felt that some individuals in the clip may have been paid. One X user claimed, "So the dude they used as a prop for years was only able to find and pay 6 more people to join him? You can tell they got paid, all those moves tells it all! lol." A different account tweeted, "You know how you have hometown people rooting for the rival football team that's all this is attention seekers and I bet none of their people even vote." Someone else chimed in, "I can’t even knock their hustle… them checks must be good."

The music video makes many references to Trump and his infamous moments, as well as his supporters. For one, it features Trump's widely shared embrace with a Chick-fil-A patron who turned out to be a Republican supporter of his. The clip also shows a number of well-known people, including the rappers Woah Vicky, who has gained notoriety for his controversial past deeds, and Forgiato Blow, whose earlier work has come under fire for its violent themes, as per Vice. The backlash was exacerbated by the single's cover art, which shows what looks to be a digitally altered blackface depiction of Trump.

Maurice Symonette, a leader of the Blacks for Trump movement who has been criticized for disseminating hateful and conspiracy-laden content online, as per The Intercept, was one of those highlighted in the video. Many other individuals had on a shirt that declared Republicans and Trump to be anti-racist.

In a related incident, Judge Juan Merchan recently presided over a court session where to assess if Trump had broken a gag order by using social media. According to NBC News, the focus of the allegations was Trump's alleged internet assaults on possible witnesses in his current legal proceedings.

Moreover, in his earlier statement, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker disclosed startling information on his cooperation with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen in order to attack Trump's opponents in the 2016 primary election. Pecker also acknowledged making up stories, one of which connected the father of Senator Ted Cruz to JFK's killer, as per NBC News. Regarding the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Trump is accused on 34 counts of fabricating company documents. However, Trump has maintained his innocence.