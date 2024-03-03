The Homes of the Cast of Vanderpump Rules: Whereabouts and Cost

The Residences of Bravo’s Most Wealthy Celebs

Surprisingly, Bravo officials believed that viewers wouldn't like Vanderpump Rules when the show initially debuted in 2013. As reported by LifeandStyle, the producers were concerned that, in contrast to the opulent homes shown on The Real Housewives series, viewers would not find it interesting to watch individuals who lived in modest, typical flats. With the success of VPR, the SURvers have turned into reality TV celebrities, and the majority of the cast has moved from modest houses to opulent condominiums. A few of the homes—most notably the one that ex-couples Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix shared after their split—have even been mentioned in Bravo series plots. Here is a list of a few other luxurious houses owned by the cast members.

1. Lisa Vanderpump

Since 2011, Lisa Vanderpump, a philanthropist, restaurateur, and the matriarch of the Vanderpump Rules, has called Villa Rosa, a hilltop mansion, her home. The 8,800-square-foot house, which has received a lot of media attention, was bought by her and her spouse, Ken Todd, for $10.2 million. As reported by Today, Like a true castle, a flower-filled moat is right beyond the front entrance, where swans often swim past. In keeping with Vanderpump fashion, the foyer is finished with exquisite flower arrangements in pink, her favorite hue. The five-bedroom house has a lavish dining area, a pool that overlooks the mountains, and beautiful landscaping that gives her rescue dogs, miniature horses, swans, peacocks, and fish plenty of space.

2. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

The first of three Vanderpump Rules couples to leave West Hollywood and buy property in the San Fernando Valley was Sandoval and Madix in 2019. The three couples, who included ex-spouses Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney as well as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, fell in love with almost similar contemporary farmhouse residences that were close to one another. This 4,400-square-foot house was bought by Sandoval and Madix for $2.08 million. With two dishwashers in the chef's kitchen, a butler's pantry, and a wine refrigerator, the expansive interior is ideal for mixologists Sandoval and Madix, who both manage their own food and beverage businesses.

3. James Kennedy

Another Vanderpump Rules celebrity who resides in the valley is James Kennedy. As reported by the New York Post, for $1.35 million, the reality TV personality and DJ just bought a renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the center of Burbank, California. The main suite has a double vanity, a sophisticated kitchen, a pool, and a covered outdoor BBQ area. The modest suburban spread was constructed with comfort and elegance in mind. Kennedy also once said that the 1940-built and freshly remodeled house was being occupied by his girlfriend Ally Lewber.

4. Lala Kent

There's little doubt that Lala Kent's separation from infamous Hollywood producer Randall Emmett caused her to have a difficult couple of years. Kent used to reside in Bel Air with Emmett, her daughter Ocean's father and former fiancé. However, Kent's year took a turn for the better when she bought this 2,300-square-foot property in Palm Springs, California, which is like an oasis in the desert. As per LifeandStyle, the three-bedroom, $1.35 million property has breathtaking views of the mountains in the rear and is situated on a golf course. With a pool and covered lanai, it's well suited for the summer's heat.

5. Scheana Shay

As per Reality Tea, The former SUR hostess paid $2.5 million for her new 4,000-square-foot, two-story home in Sherman Oaks with her husband, Brock Davies. That's a sizable gratuity. She has a house in Palm Springs as well. As the other cast members of Vanderpump Rules made purchases in the valley in 2019, Shay turned her attention southeast and paid $725,000 for a home in Palm Springs. The house has turned out to be a wise purchase; Shay's castmate and friend Kent spent almost twice as much for a comparable three-bedroom property next door. Modern design elements abound in the 1,900-square-foot desert home, which has an electric fireplace, "sliding walls of glass," a saltwater pool and spa, and a sizable fire pit. Summer Moon, Shay's daughter, and her husband Brock Davies reside in the same house.