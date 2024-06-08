'The Daily Show' Mocks Donald Trump Over His Specifically 'Unhealthy Long-Term Obsession'

In a recent segment of The Daily Show, correspondent Ronny Chieng criticized former President Donald Trump for his continued fixation on Hillary Clinton. This commentary followed Trump's declaration in a contentious Newsmax interview, where he implied that imprisoning Clinton and others could be a possibility should he be re-elected.

Trump's remarks came in the wake of his conviction on 34 felony charges related to a hush-money trial according to HuffPost. During the interview, he questioned the precedent of political retribution, asking, “Does that mean the next president does it to them?” He then specifically referenced Clinton, adding, “It’s very possible that it’s gonna have to happen to them.”

'Daily Show' Taunts Trump With Uncomfortable 'Losers And Suckers' Reminder https://t.co/jPpUSBhyT4 @realDonaldTrump TRUMP SHOWED HOW HIS NARCISSIM IS FLAMING AS MEMORIAL DAY WAS ALL ABOUT HIM & NOTHING ABOUT OTHERS WHO SERVED OUR COUNTRY. HE RAGED W/ANGER TOWARDS OTHERS. DISGRACE — Dii Shep (@DiiShep) May 28, 2024

Chieng expressed incredulity at Trump's stance, rhetorically asking, “You’re gonna jail Hillary Clinton? Haven’t you done enough to this woman?”

He humorously compared Trump’s vendetta to a scenario from the movie John Wick, quipping, “Yo, if you’re gonna get revenge at least get it on the people who did the thing to you. This is like the Russian mob killing John Wick’s dog, and John Wick is like, ’You know who’s gonna pay for this? Hillary Clinton!’”

These Talking Heads should listen to themselves;

They'd see how pathetic/desperate they really are!

After Trump: Biden appears elegant, restrained, thoughtful, well-spoken!



'Daily Show' Taunts Fox News, Right-Wing Media For Nonsense Biden ‘Scandals’ https://t.co/81EYE7AaCB — Ruth (@RuthS55) January 22, 2021

As pointed out by The Daily Show, another obsession of Trump was pop star Britney Spears. She continues to captivate her audience by posting videos of herself dancing with knives, a stark contrast to any ongoing feuds with fellow singer Christina Aguilera. While Spears' eccentric online behavior sparks conversations, political turbulence takes center stage as former President Donald Trump faces his battles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui

Further in the Episode, Trump's latest obsession Marjorie Taylor Greene has voiced her strong opposition to the recent court decisions, expressing her discontent with New York. Greene declared, "We shouldn't fund them one single dime, not a dime. They don't deserve a penny from the federal government." Her remarks have drawn criticism and sparked discussions regarding her stance on federal funding for the state.

'The Daily Show' taunts Trump with full-page ad directed at 'soon-to-be ex-president' https://t.co/p5oWOUYu4d



Trump does not give a $HIT if he gets 4 more years to destroy America. He just can't stand Obama calling him a One-Term-ER. — Sadec Nguyen (@SadecNguyen) August 27, 2020

Another Trump Obsession, Congressman Byron Donalds, has faced backlash following his controversial comments about the Jim Crow era. Donald stated, "During Jim Crow, the Black family was together. More Black people voted conservatively." His remarks have ignited a debate over historical interpretations and the impact of Democratic policies on Black families.

Ronny Chieng further delves into Trump’s latest obsession, A California mother, Lesley Dobson, has caused a stir online with her unapologetic stance on not returning shopping carts. Dobson justified her actions by stating, "I'm not getting my groceries into my car, getting my children into the car, and then leaving them in the car to go return the cart. If you're going to give me a dirty look, [BLEEP] off."

'The Daily Show' taunts Trump with full-page ad directed at 'soon-to-be ex-president' https://t.co/TTc9iAYPR7

OH AND THE DEMOCRATS AREN'T DIVIDING US ARE YOU KIDDING THIS GUY NEEDS TO GO BACK TO HIS COUNTRY NO BETTER YET VENEZUELA — DJ (@ginasfia) August 27, 2020

The exchange begins with one individual exclaiming, "What do you mean, [BLEEP] off?" The tension escalates as the other party responds with, "[BLEEP] you, all right?" The dialogue continues to intensify as one person expresses frustration, stating, "Yo, I didn't even want your kids, but now I feel like I got to take them because they're talking so much shit."