The Bizarre Way Donald Trump Turned Brittany Mahomes Into His Latest ‘Big Fan’ – Without Her Saying a Word

Donald Trump has never been afraid of reaching out to celebrities for endorsements, and this time, he involved Brittany Mahomes in his overblown political drama! The second-time president and 2024 candidate rose to prominence when he roared that Taylor Swift‘s prospective best friend and the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a “big Trump fan.” The President’s boasting rights about Mahomes’ support set off social media in a leadership already littered with conflicts of culture.

An announcement was made soon after a group of attentive voters saw that Mahomes liked a post about his 2024 policy plan. Her small social media interaction became an issue when she liked a “Trump-Vance 2024” comment elsewhere.

The POTUS quickly turned her supposed endorsement into an instrument of power.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Soon after Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stepped up his lobbying in a Fox News interview, joking, “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time.”

It’s hardly shocking that he has become fixated with getting Hollywood backing. He took Taylor Swift’s support for Harris quite personally, as shown by his Truth Social rant, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

ALSO READ: Has Donald Trump Forgotten That He Hates Taylor Swift?

When he found out that Sydney Sweeney was a registered Republican, the fascination got funny!

Trump was TOO happy after the row about the Euphoria star’s American Eagle ad. “She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad,” he told Fox News. Then he declared on Truth Social that Sweeney had “the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there” and asked her to “Go get ’em.”

President Donald Trump Made a Post for Sidney Sweeney (Sydney) On TruthSocial about her Being a Republican. “ She has the Hottest Ad Out there.” America Eagle Jeans on 🔥. Now He’s Roasting Jaguar, Bud Lite, Elizabeth Pocahontas Warren & Taylor Swift for Being Woke and Not Hot. pic.twitter.com/IkV6RCslTY — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 4, 2025

The POTUS reminded everyone of his favorite hobby (bragging about celebrity support) by flooding social media with Brittany Mahomes’ alleged MAGA loyalty. However, the simple fact that her and Swift’s friendship has played such an essential part in the NFL’s newest pop-culture crossover makes this case even more explosive.

Swifties are now forced to wonder if the pop star and her gameday gal friend are at odds about politics.

This is an ideal case of how Donald Trump controls the media, and it’s not just gossip.

Brittany Mahomes, someone who’s only relevant because she married a football player, supporting Donald Trump isn’t the flex MAGA thinks it is. Man, they’re really reaching with these sad endorsements. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vthn4tziqM — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 30, 2024

He performs best on occasions like these when social impact can be as strong as governing principles. While she only double-tapped a few posts, the President turned that into a story to tell.

The result is an unexpected crossover of politics, pop culture, and sports. Trump has already presented Brittany as a MAGA idol without considering that she is not planning to get into politics. In his view, perception is always reality.