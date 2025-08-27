Has Donald Trump Forgotten That he Hates Taylor Swift?

When Taylor Swift announced her engagement yesterday to Travis Kelce, the most unexpected well-wisher was probably Donald Trump.

Trump has been a firm favourite of indulging in the fair sport of Swift bashing in the past, and so when the US President passed on his congratulations to the union of the English teacher and the gym teacher, many people were left scratching their heads in confusion, and wondering “Has Trump forgotten that he hates Taylor Swift?”

Euronews reports that when asked about the official announcement from the two celebs at a press conference yesterday, Trump simply said, “Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think it’s – I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

The hapless hacks weren’t the only ones left stunned. Americans across the country were throwing beer bottles at their TV sets in outrage and wondering if Trump’s well-wishes could have been a symptom of early-onset dementia.

After all, Trump has made a point of Swift’s wings on many occasions, just in case the songbird flew too high and forgot to remember who was really the boss man in the USA.

Like an angry basement-dwelling adolescent who has been spurned by a cheerleader, Trump has repeatedly taken to Truth Social, saying how much he “HATES” Swift and telling the world how she is “no longer HOT.”

That’s disturbing behaviour for any man, but particularly for one of Trump’s vintage who also happens to be a world leader.

Many have remarked how troubling Trump’s fixation on Swift has been in the past.

In 2012 Trump was still calling Swift “Terrific” on Twitter, and then six years later things began to turn a little sour.

In 2018, Swift made the mistake of endorsing Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen, leading Trump to announce with the patronising air of a disgruntled older gentleman, “Marsha Blackburn (Bredesen’s opponent) is doing a very good job in Tennessee. She’s leading now substantially, which she should. She’s a tremendous woman. I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about her. And let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 per cent less now, OK?”

Things went from bad to worse, and six years later, Trump’s obsession with Taylor Swift was in full bloom. He declared somewhat creepily that she would be “disloyal” to him if she voted for Joe Biden, before calling her “unusually beautiful” in an interview and questioning if she was “legitimately liberal.”

Trump’s obsession spilled over into the land of the stalker with strange eyes when he began posting AI images of Swift, claiming that she had endorsed his run for the presidency.

When Swift bounced back by saying she endorsed Kamala Harris and not Trump, the President saw red and declared his undying hatred for Swift. Proving once again, hell hath no fury like a baby boomer scorned. He added that for voting against him, Swift would “probably pay a price.”

In May of this year, the President of the United States of America took to Truth Social and snarled, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Trump later dug an even bigger hole of cringe to bury himself in when he added, “Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

This is the sort of person you have in charge of your country, people. It’s not a good look!

Yet just like any sociopath, worth his salt, upon hearing the news of Taylor’s happy engagement to Kielce, Trump did a surprise U-turn and described the singer and her fiancé as “terrific” people.

As Trump finally had a moment of clarity that his fixation on Taylor Swift is making him look a bit creepy, and it’s best to bow out with some dignity while he still can?

Or is the big man playing the long game by lulling his enemies into a false sense of calm as he loads his guns, bides his time, and waits to do what Trump does best, and that’s make a complete and utter spectacle of himself!