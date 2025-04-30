Donald Trump has brought his iconic jig back to the stage once again. The President celebrated his first 100 days in office with his fans on Wednesday (April 30). At the end of the Michigan rally, his iconic “Trump dance” made a cameo as the Republican leader broke into the familiar jig, one many of us have seen before.

After his speech about all the things that will make America great again, Donald Trump’s anthem YMCA played out loud. Released in 1978, this disco anthem by the Village People became a hit at the U.S. President’s rallies. On Wednesday, as the song played, Trump broke into his usual jig, lifting his arms out. Then he made fists with his hands and pumped them in the air as the crowd roared, bringing on their best cheer for the Republican leader. He also maintained his usual expression with his parched lips.

While the crowd at the Michigan rally was visibly satisfied with his iconic moves, the internet had a wild day with him as the clips started to arrive. Some made fun of the President’s YMCA dance. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “Have you ever seen Donald Trump or Elon Musk dance? Now THAT is embarrassing.”

Another mocked, “Ever see the felon ‘dance’? It looks like he has a broomstick up his a–.” One user simply wrote, “Trump is doing the YMCA dance LOL.”

On the contrary, some X users took to the platform to declare they absolutely loved his brief performance. “The iconic “Trump Dance” is back to wrap things up at Donald Trump’s First 100 Days Rally in Michigan tonight. How can you not love this man??” wrote one fan.

Another MAGA supporter declared, “I love the Trump Dance. We will never have another president like him again.” “That Day 100 Trump Dance goes especially hard,” one person commented.

The iconic “Trump Dance” is back to wrap things up at Donald Trump’s First 100 Days Rally in Michigan tonight. How can you not love this man?? pic.twitter.com/XyAloP079e — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) April 29, 2025

Expressing his dislike, an X user tweeted, “I just threw up in my mouth.” Others joined him and called Trump “spineless” and “useless”.

I just threw up in my mouth. — PLamooomba (@princesspopo) April 29, 2025

One thing is for sure: the ‘Trump dance” never fails to create headlines. On many occasions, Donald Trump broke into this iconic jig, entertaining the crowd with his very unusual moves. Especially during his campaign rallies last year, the President often had to perform at what many call a “halftime show.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, as Donald Trump celebrated his first 100 days as the 47th President of the U.S., he earned loud cheers with his speech. He even showed a video of his administration’s immigration crackdown. “We are delivering mass deportation, and it’s happening very fast,” he said as his supporters roared.

“And the worst of the worst are being sent to a no-nonsense prison in El Salvador; why don’t you watch, watch this, take a look!” he added as the video was then played, showing people being deported out of the country by armed guards.

He boasted about how he was going to make America safe, strong, proud, and, of course, great again.