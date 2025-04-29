Donald Trump’s First 100 Days in Office—Chaos, Controversy, and Lasting Consequences!

Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have been quite eventful, to say the least. From starting a trade war with China with his controversial tariffs to dismantling multiple federal agencies with the help of Elon Musk‘s DOGE, the Republican leader undoubtedly has the attention of international media. To further understand his unprecedentedness, POLITICO held a panel discussion with senior journalists, who provided insights into all the important actions taken by Trump in his second term so far. They also discussed what we could be expecting from the President in the next 100 days.

1. Trump Tariffs

When asked what the most consequential action Donald Trump has taken in his first 100 days was, everyone had only one answer: tariffs. “Even though he’s paused some of those tariffs for 90 days, I think we’re still going to see a dramatic restructuring of U.S. trading relationships,” said Megan Messerly, a White House reporter for the publication. One of the experts, Camille Gijs, noted that Trump tariffs are also pushing some economies to retaliate and to move towards a bloc-based trading sphere. “He’s changed economic policy in the most drastic way this country has seen in a century,” commented Tessa Berenson Rogers. Trump obviously wants to win the trade war with China, but experts are afraid ultimately, it’s going to push the rest of the world to develop closer ties with the Asian country.

“We will see that the Chinese tariffs are unsustainable for China” Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent is answering reporter’s questions on the economy, on Trump’s 100th day in office Live updates ➡️ https://t.co/MbfJYsf600 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/fo58hdelYi — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 29, 2025

2. Immigration Crackdown

One of Trump’s biggest moves has been his immigration crackdown. POLITICO noted that the Biden admin spent a long time unwinding much of what he had done in his first term. So, after taking over the White House for the second time, making more permanent changes to the immigration system had been his primary goal. Despite facing legal challenges, the Trump administration continues to deport Venezuelan residents suspected of being gang members to the notorious El Salvador prison.

A White House official noted that “most Americans” would be “shocked” and “appalled at just how much due process an alien can receive. However, how this whole thing ultimately plays ou will depend on some court’s decision.

“We are in the beginning stages of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history.” White House press sec. Karoline Leavitt says nearly 800 people were arrested by immigration officials in Florida over the course of four days. https://t.co/N9T9bOR2mW pic.twitter.com/m1CtALD19N — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2025

3. Reshaping the Federal Government

“I think there’s a good case to be made for the tariffs. But in a sheer number of lives, I’d argue the effective shuttering of USAID and much humanitarian aid is the most consequential,” Zack Stanton, the deputy editor for POLITICO Playbook, said. Just like his tariffs, Trump’s move towards the DOGE-ifiction of the federal government speaks a major change in America’s role in the world. However, not just USAID, with a “little” help from his “first buddy” Elon Musk, the President has targeted the Department of Education, Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Agriculture (USDA), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and more major federal agencies.

However, these mass layoffs, shutting down agencies altogether, all in an attempt to cut down federal funds, could lead to major consequences in the future, some of which we can’t even predict yet, according to POLITICO experts.

4. America’s Stand in Ukraine-Russia War

Following Trump-Zelensky’s disastrous White House meeting, the EU has been alerted to get its act together, as it can’t quite depend on Washington anymore to stand with Ukraine. Although the EU is now stuck between sticking with Ukraine and its own gains from the nation’s fight against Russia, there’s a growing realization.

“Never waste a good crisis,” Gijs noted, as some EU officials in Brussels have said countless times. Europe is now focusing on strengthening its own capabilities when it comes to both defense and trade policy.

Left: Trump bragging that he’ll stop the Russia-Ukraine war ‘in 24 hours’ of his term Right: Trump begging Putin to stop publicly almost 100 days into his term pic.twitter.com/gHMiyK3j6c — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 24, 2025

Amid a tense global climate, much of which has been contributed by Donald Trump, there’s much speculation about what could be coming in the next 100 days. “I have to imagine we are headed toward some sort of major Supreme Court decision dealing with Trump’s executive power, but exactly when and on what topic remains unclear,” noted Ankush Khardori, a senior writer for POLITICO Magazine.

Some experts are worried about more counter-tariffs, while others think there’s a huge legislative challenge ahead for the Trump admin. In the end, they had to come to terms with the fact that no one knows “what’s in store this time around.”