Canada Issues New Travel Warnings Amid Trump’s Immigration Crackdown—Here’s What You Need to Know!

Since there have been changes in the U.S. immigration policy under Donald Trump’s rule, Canada and its other European allies have also updated their travel rules for citizens who are travelling to the USA. Similar warnings have been issued by Denmark, Germany, Finland, and the UK and the reasons cited behind such moves include increased restrictions of visa, more security and scrutiny at borders, and federal guidelines that impact nonbinary and transgender travellers.

The advisory released by Canada mentions, “Canadians and other foreign nationals visiting the United States for periods longer than 30 days must be registered with the United States Government. Failure to comply with the registration requirement could result in penalties, fines, and misdemeanor prosecution.”

Before this update, it was not required for Canadian citizens to register themselves or get a visa for extended stays in the USA. This change of rule highlights the shifting dynamic between the two countries. Moreover, this update is significant because it came during a time where there was news of Canadian and other foreign tourists being detained at the border over visa and documentation issues.

There has also been an executive order by Trump that now requires non-binary, transgender, and intersex people to update their sex in the passport, which only allows the binary male-female options. This is also one of the reasons behind the travel update from Canada and other European countries.

Germany has also updated their travel guidelines and as per these new regulations, eleven if a person has all valid documents and visa, “The final decision as to whether a person can enter the United States rests with the American border authorities.”

The U.S. Department of State mentioned to News Week, “The majority of German nationals seek admission to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program and obtain an electronic travel authorization (ESTA) prior to being granted boarding. We will only issue U.S. visas with a male or female sex marker that matches the applicant’s biological sex as defined in E.O. 14168.”

Regarding Trump’s order of only accepting male-female genders on the passport, Denmark’s Foreign Ministry issues a warning, saying, “If your passport has the gender designation X or you have changed gender, it is recommended to contact the U.S. embassy prior to travel for guidance on how to proceed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

These changes come after there have been a number of high-profile cases of European nationals being detained over various visa issues. With the kind of tension that is already brewing between Canada and America over the tariff issues, now the addition of travel regular changes seem to be only adding more fuel to the fire.

It now remains to be seen if any further travel guidelines are updated and how these new rules would impact the traveling between these countries especially when the rules by the US are extremely discriminatory for transgender and non-binary people and threaten their very existence and try to deny their presence.