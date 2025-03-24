“Trump Wants to Break Canada!”—PM Carney Calls Snap Election in Urgent Warning to Voters

Mark Carney, Canada’s new prime minister has called a snap election for April 28. This is because he seeks to capitalise on an increase of support galvanised by threats from US President Donald Trump.

The former Bank of England governor, is the one who assumed the premiership a fortnight ago from Justin Trudeau, his Liberal ally. He now has 5 weeks to persuade the country and its citizens to continue supporting his party after 10 years in power.

Even though the next election was not due until October 20, the previously under-attack Liberal Party has witnessed a remarkable resurgence in the polls since January. This is when President Donald Trump began threatening the economy and sovereignty of Canada, and Justin Trudeau announced his resignation.

CARNEY CALLING A SNAP ELECTION 🚨 Why? Polls briefly favor the Liberals, so he’s making it the shortest election legally possible—before Canadians wake up. He’s betting voters won’t realize what they’re doing until it’s too late. Check out Tom Mulcair’s review. pic.twitter.com/t0iqC8kmtn — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) March 20, 2025

After announcing the snap poll, Mr Carney stated on Sunday, “We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty. There is so much more to do to secure Canada. To invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That’s why I’m asking for a strong positive mandate from my fellow Canadians.”

Additionally, after sparking a trade war with Washington’s northerly ally just a few days after taking office, Donald Trump has time and again insisted that Canada must become the 51st state of America. On Friday, Trump even acknowledged that he had “totally changed” the political relationship with Canada with his threats.

Polls are now suggesting that the Liberals, who had badly trailed the Conservatives at the beginning of the year are now slightly ahead of their rivals. Conservatives are now seeing Mr Carney as an elitist who is planning to continue the Justin Trudeau-era policy of high government spending.

Mr Carney is a quite well-known public figure who led the Bank of Canada during the 2008 financial crisis and went on to lead the Bank of England during Brexit. However, having said that he does not have any previous frontline political or election experience.

He said on Sunday: “Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada. President Trump claims that Canada isn’t a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen.”

Pierre Poilievre is a populist who has vowed to put ’Canada first’ and defund the country’s public broadcaster said, “I know a lot of people are worried, angry and anxious. And with good reason as a result of the president’s unacceptable threats against our country.

BREAKING: PM Carney calls snap election for April 28 The Prime Minister requested the Governor General to dissolve Parliament at 12:30 pm EST today, starting a 37-day campaign.https://t.co/mGWZUiwbAC — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 23, 2025

“You are worried about your job and the sovereignty of our nation. And you are angry at the feeling of betrayal that these unacceptable words and tariffs have made us all experience. I share your anger and I share the worry about our future.”

“There’s a different kind of comparison that’s being made right between the leaders and what are they going to be able to do,” said political Professor Laura Stephenson. “I have a feeling we’re going to see a little more grace extended than is usually given to politicians during this campaign.”

As per an online Angus Reid poll of 4,009 people that released on Monday showed shocking results. They put the Liberals on 42 per cent and the Conservatives on 37 per cent. Another online Leger poll of 1,568 people for the National Post had the Liberals on 42 per cent and Conservatives on 39.