President Donald Trump to the Harry Potter villain Voldemort by Mark Carney. The frontrunner who will replace Justin Trudeau on Sunday when Canada’s Liberal Party chooses its new leader. Mark Carney, a rough-talking former executive of Goldman Sachs, once called President Trump to Voldemort of comments.

Mark Carney reflected on helping his country dodge the worst of the 2008 financial crisis when he was governor of the Bank of Canada. His countrymen also view him as the most trusted politician who can handle Trump, as the polls show.

Mark Carney referred to Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st US state and said – “When you think about what’s at stake in these ridiculous, insulting comments of the president, of what we could be, I view this as the sort of Voldemort of comments.”

He further stated – “Like I will not even repeat it, but you know what I’m talking about,” he told a crowd of hundreds of supporters at a Winnipeg pub last month.” He was previously considered a backup goalie for the Crimson’s hockey team during his undergrad years at Harvard before attending Oxford for postgrad. He is from a small town in Canada’s Northwest Territory.

If he emerges victorious now, Carney will not only be the new leader of the Liberal Party but also replace Trudeau as the country’s Prime Minister. The former banker—who was the managing director of investment banking at Goldman in the early 2000s—will then face the tough decision of when to call a federal election.

Canadian elections are generally held every four years, and one is already scheduled for October. However, the Prime Minister can choose to dissolve Parliament and call a snap election any time before then.

In that regard, several people have speculated that Mark Carney would emerge with a victory smile. The new leader is seeking to capitalize on momentum and a clear mandate from Canadians to deal with tariffs amid an escalating trade war with the US. With Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, the Liberals’ chances of winning were dismal. Polls showcased that the Conservatives had been far ahead for the better part of the past two years, at times enjoying a double-digit lead.

However, there’s been a massive wave of patriotism, and it has eventually taken hold of the country, especially in response to Donald Trump’s tariff and annexation threats. This has led to a dramatic shift in the last few weeks, with polls now showing a very close raceCarney is said to have spent a few years in NYC as VP of Corporate Finance during his 13 years at Goldman – he has exclaimed that he wants dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs where they’ll hit Americans the hardest.

He said, referring to the politically charged 4 Nations final between the US and Canada two weeks ago – “Canada will not bow down to a bully,” he declared Tuesday. “In the trade war – just like in hockey – we will win.”