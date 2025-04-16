Donald Trump Reveals His Top Accomplishment From His First 100 Days in Office—But Is It Really?

Since the day Donald Trump was elected as the American President for the second time, he has constantly been under the media spotlight for various reasons. Be it random slashing of federal government departments or approving budget cuts as recommended by Elon Musk’s DOGE, or spending most of his time golfing, Trump’s presidency has been on a roller coaster. Now, as he is close to completing his first 100 days as the American President, Trump talked about his proudest achievements in a recent Fox Noticias interview.

Responding to Rachel Campos-Duffy question on his biggest achievement, Trump said, “I think the thing that people now realize is the border is 100%. It’s like literally 100%. It’s perfect now, and I don’t know if you can tell. Perfect. But it’s going to get better. And by the way, we want people to come in, but they have to come in legally and everybody agrees to that.”

During his presidential campaign, Trump had repeatedly talked about securing the borders if he was elected. While Trump’s presidency has seen a decline in illegal border crossings, his immigration policies have landed a lot of people in trouble. Dealing with the immigrants in a harsh way was another of Trump’s promises before coming to power and while he is keeping that promise, the price that the affected families are paying is way too high.

As reported by Fox News, “A new report by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that there were fewer apprehensions at the southern border in the entire month of March than there were in the first two days of the month in 2024 under the Biden administration.”

Talking about another of his proud achievements, Trump said that he was quite elated with how great America is doing economically while also highlighting his new tariff rates and policies. Trump said, “We’re making tremendous amounts of money taking in billions and billions, hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs from other countries that for many, many decades just ripped off the United States. And it’s time that we not allow that to happen.”

It should be noted here that after Trump’s unveiling of the new tariff plans the financial markets saw a massive collapse and eventually a 90 days pause was applied on the tariff of certain countries. While Trump is boasting about America making a great deal of money, the high price of everyday items and the growing charges of basic amenities tell a different story.

Moreover, with relentless budget cuts and mass firing of federal employees, the Trump government has put an end to a number of important medical research projects and various aids that were necessary.

Therefore, as Trump told Campos-Duffy that the Congress is working on the “Big, Beautiful Bill” that would include slashing regulations and tax cuts, it now remains to be seen what new antics his administration has up their sleeves and how many people would be affected by it.