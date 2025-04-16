$5,108 Social Security Checks Going Out April 16, But Not for Everyone! Here’s What You Must Know

Donald Trump’s administration has made major changes in the Social Security Administration. The effects of these changes will soon be visible. For the most part, the changes seem beneficial for retirees; however, there is a factor of the government cancelling Medicare and Medicaid. If that change takes place, it might not be very rosy overall.

The Social Security Administration has announced that it will begin paying social security checks soon. The first checks will be sent to Group 3 registered retirees on Wednesday, April 16. Check payments are now divided into four different groups.

These groups are formed based on the beneficiary’s birthdate and the year of retirement. The criteria define Group 3:

The retiree’s date of birth must fall between the 11 and 20th of any given month.

Their retirement must have been approved after May 1997.

The retirees belonging to Groups 1,2 and 4 will not receive their checks on April 16. The government runs an insurance program called Social Security. It helps people and families when their income is disrupted by things like unemployment, illness, disability, or death.

Social Security benefits vary greatly based on the work history and program payments of the beneficiary. The maximum payment for 2025 is calculated up to $5,108 per month. However, not many people fall under this bracket.

GSN-A new round of Social Security checks, some reaching up to $5,108, will be sent out this Wednesday, April 16, to beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of any month. https://t.co/MKl52zGL6a — HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) April 16, 2025

The average beneficiary will receive the amount depending on their past earnings. Some individuals receive payments of between $1,500 and $2,000 each month.

There are some Important changes to Social Security that take effect this month. The new Social Security Fairness Act eliminates the Government Pension Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision. These changes increased the monthly benefits by approximately $360 for retirees, $700 for spouses, and $1,190 for widows.

SSA has also introduced new regulations for social security benefits. From April 14 onwards, any change in identification documents will require in-person verification. However, SSA has exempted Medicare, SSI and disability from this ruling.

It’s coming Monday, April 14 for Social Security, SSDI, SSI, Medicare beneficiaries. This is a video I recently posted on the Blind To Billionaire YouTube channel discussing some major announcements out of the Social Security administration and how these changes will be… pic.twitter.com/whZpbZhhXD — The Real Blind to Billionaire (@BlindtoBillion1) April 9, 2025

Applicants can ask for direct deposit and all the updates for it will be handled in a single working day. Government agencies are requesting beneficiaries or their care takers to go through these changes carefully. Any missing information can cause issues in the payment of money.

In case of overpayments, beneficiaries must return the amount as soon as possible. Otherwise, all their benefits will be put on hold. This, however, does not apply to Medicare, SSI and disability beneficiaries.

The maximum payment at age 70 is $5,180, and eligibility requirements are still in effect. One can visit the closest federal office or the official websites for any information.