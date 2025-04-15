Significant Changes In Social Security Rules Could Delay Your Payment? Here’s What We Know!

Retirees in America who are supposed to receive social security payments this week, please take notes. There are a few significant changes that could delay your payment. Initially, retirees who obtained a public sector pension were previously limited in how much they could collect in Social Security due to two rules: the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO).

Nevertheless, now these regulations have been altered due to the Social Security Fairness Act, which was passed in January 2025, just before President Joe Biden left office.

As per the Social Security Fairness Act, individuals whose benefits were reduced by the WEP or GPO will now see increased monthly payments. They are also suitable for a one-time lump sum payment to cover retroactive benefits dating back to January 2025.

As per News Nation, if you are one of those individuals who have been impacted due to the change of rules, your benefits amount will likely begin with your April payment. Meanwhile, according to Fox Business, as of March 28, 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has already processed 75 % of the adjustments, roughly 2.3 million cases.

Another important yet interesting fact to note here is that social security payments are made on someone’s birth date. For example, April 9: For those born between the 1st and 10th. April 16: For those born between the 11th and 20th, and April 23: For those born between the 21st and 31st.

Furthermore, those citizens who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is basically the body that provides monthly payments to people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources, are expected to get two payments—one in April and the other on May 1 and May 30, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Anne Edwards (@keds_economist)

Please remember that social security payments in today’s time are literally the lifeline to living a comfortable life for older citizens after long years of hard work. As per sources, in 2025, given today’s lifespan and the inevitability of circumstances and unexpected situations, it is more important than ever to maximize your Social Security checks and their benefits. As of April 2024, the average Social Security check for retired workers was $1,920.48.

Therefore, if you do not get the social security payments on the expected date and then there’s a significant delay, do not hesitate to reach out to your bank or the SSA. Lastly, be extremely careful with the increased number of online scams and frauds taking place all over the nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Social Security (@socialsecurity)

Now that the crucial time of the social security payments as well as the tax payment dates are here, please do not give your social security number to any dodgy or unknown callers unless verified, and inform the cyber cell right away in case of any potential scams or scrutiny.

Amidst the volatile political situation in America, several social security rules have been changed over the past few weeks. If you are confused? Take a moment to read more about it and educate yourself and feel free to ask questions on their official social media handles as well. Remember, if you don’t improve and care for your relationship with money, your money will also never care for you! (pun intended.)