Social Security Benefits at Risk—Thousands Could Lose Payments in 2025 Over New SNAP Rules

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which came into existence in 1964 under the name Food Stamps, continues to help households that have low income so that they can have access to proper nutrition. The month of April has brought some changes to SNAP and along with a new schedule it has also been confirmed that the amounts will go up to $1,756 per month.

The SNAP credit currently works through EBT cards, which are similar to debit cards and can be used in shops that are associated with the SNAP. The SNAP benefits are adjusted by the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA as per the cost of Living Index (COLA) and therefore the inflation level in the country determines the benefits.



As for 2025, changes have been made regarding food accessibility, depending on the structure of families. For instance, while a one person household will receive the monthly benefit amount of $292, a two and three person household will receive $535 and $768, respectively. $975, $1,158, and $1,390 will be received by four, five, and six people households, respectively.

A household with seven people will receive $1,540 from SNAP and the amount goes up to $1,756 for an eight person household. For every additional person, a family will receive + $219. These payments help households that struggle with their financial situation to get proper nutrition and food.

Regarding the date of SNAP payment, it varies from state to state and therefore no fixed date of payment can be mentioned as such. The payments keep coming from the 1st to the 28th of every month and there is also a payment calendar available that helps individuals to know when they will receive their payments.

Since the SNAP agency always ensures that its benefits only go to people who actually need and deserve it, there are certain basic criteria that need to be met in order to receive the payments. The first one is that a person must be a legal resident of the US to receive the SNAP benefits.

Besides being a legal resident of the country, the person also should have an income that is below the federal poverty level and lastly, they should have active limits that are below $2,750 unless they are disabled and elderly people.

Given the fact that SNAP aims at providing proper nutrition to people who cannot afford it, naturally certain items cannot be bought with these benefits. These items include tobacco, alcoholic beverages, supplements without vitamins, personal hygiene products etc. These funds can only be used to buy meats, vegetables, and also seeds in case someone wants to grow a garden at their place.

SNAP remains an important program because it ensures that no citizen of the country remains hungry and has access to proper food even if they cannot afford it by themselves.