Teyana Taylor Schools Man After Shoving Her — Academy “Extremely Upset” At Oscars Security

The Academy Awards says it is “extremely upset” after Teyana Taylor claimed a security guard shoved her during the closing moments of the 2026 Oscars ceremony. They supported her and thanked her.

Taylor features in a video on social media that has spread widely, says Entertainment Weekly. In the clip, she appears angry. She confronts someone off-camera, whom she says pushed her while she was leaving the event. The Academy said it worked closely with Taylor during the awards season. They praised her conduct.

However, they said that the guard doesn’t work for them. He is employed by an outside company and does not directly work for the Oscars.

The Academy is “extremely upset” after an incident with a security guard and actress Teyana Taylor took place towards the end of the ceremony. More details: https://t.co/Wdalnq5m0F Photo: Getty pic.twitter.com/GCCIR0znic — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 17, 2026

“We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community,” the Academy said.

The body added that although the shoving incident involved its contracted security provider, the safety and experience of guests is still its responsibility. “Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility,” the Academy said.

The Academy is also being proactive, taking steps so that this situation won’t happen again. They also warned the security company about the behavior displayed. Security Industry Specialists is the company that was involved. They acknowledged what happened. The company said its staff were managing a crowded area as the ceremony ended.

According to SIS, the encounter involved “incidental contact” and the situation escalated as they tried to control the crowd. They explained the situation from their perspective.

Video from the moment shows Taylor raising her voice. She accuses the guard of putting his hands on her. “You’re a man putting your hands on a female. You’re very rude. Very rude,” Taylor says in the footage. A person standing near her adds, “That was uncalled for.”

Taylor later addressed the situation in a short media interaction after the Oscars. She appeared calm and suggested she did not want the moment to overshadow the event. “It’s all good,” she told reporters. She said security had been “doing a lot” while managing the crowds as the ceremony ended.

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

Taylor, who wore a black gown, added, “I’m proud, I’m happy. There’s nothing to wonder,” she said. “The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions, but at the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect — especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked.” She had her say.

Taylor enjoyed the evening, despite not winning her nominated category. She still stood to applaud the actual winner. Amy Madigan won the Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Later that night, Taylor also took to the stage. She joined director, Paul Thomas Anderson, to celebrate their project One Battle After Another. During the moment, she playfully put Anderson in a headlock — something she later joked about on the red carpet. “It’s that little inside joke,” Taylor said. “He already knew the headlock was coming.”

From schooling a security guard, to putting a director in headlock, Taylor had a full night. The Academy also wanted “to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace.”