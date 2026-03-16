One Battle After Another Star Teyana Taylor Shoved By Security Guard At Oscars

Teyana Taylor was embroiled in a heated argument with a security guard at the Oscars on March 16. According to TMZ, some insiders have revealed that the incident unfolded after the broadcast ended on Sunday night. The actress was about to head back on stage to take a photo with her co-stars from One Battle After Another, the movie that won Best Picture. At that point, a guard came up to her and tried to stop her.

As reported by TMZ, Taylor was with Pam Abdy, the co-head of Warner Bros., when she was heading back on stage. At that moment, a security guard quickly came up and tried to stop her from going up the stairs.

The outlet reports that the guard allegedly tried to block the actress with his body before putting his hands on her in an attempt to physically hold her back. He also attempted to push her away from the stage, so she couldn’t get past him and go up the stairs.

Teyana Taylor just blew up and got in a massive fight at the Oscars after “a man touched her” 👀 pic.twitter.com/DTyhdnc4rf — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 16, 2026

Taylor fought back. A video of her confronting the guard went viral on social media. She was seen calling out his actions as “very rude.” She also asked him not to put his hands on her. “You are a man, putting your hands on a female,” Taylor told the guard. Then, she addressed the people around, saying, “He literally shoved me.”

According to TMZ, despite her confrontation, the moment clearly became more heated, as the guard continued to try to control access to the stage. He also allegedly asked Taylor to apologize. As soon as the clip of the heated exchange went viral, online users couldn’t help but share their thoughts on it. Many seemed curious to know who the security guard was, while others believed she was right to fight back.

“She has the right to react the way she wants,” one user wrote. Another commented, “She was only being cautious…but why will the man tough [sic] her without consent?” A third added, “Teyana Taylor didn’t hold back good for her. Nobody should get touched without consent, especially on a stage like the [sic] that.”

However, some critics were not happy with her, as they claimed that she was just being “dramatic.”

Regardless of the unexpected exchange, it was a big night for Taylor. She was named one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Oscars on Sunday night. The singer-actor donned a striking black-toned dress with a sheen silhouette that perfectly sculpted her figure. Her makeup was also bold, and gorgeous jewellery further elevated her whole look.

Taylor earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for her role in One Battle After Another. Although she didn’t win, the movie itself took home six awards. For Teyana, who had a significant transition from music to films, it sure was a big night.