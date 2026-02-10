Texas Man Indicted After Online Assassination Threats Against Donald Trump and ICE Agents

After repeatedly posting violent threats online against President Donald Trump, ICE agents, and Trump’s supporters, a Texas man is facing serious federal charges. One of his YouTube videos reportedly featured the phrase “kill Trump” more than 20 times, prompting a federal complaint.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the man has been identified as Francisco Jesus Mena, a 36-year-old resident of North Richland Hills. Reports state that he was indicted last week by a federal grand jury.

The Justice Department announced Friday that Mena has been charged with 10 counts of threatening a federal official. This is not the first time he has faced such charges. In January 2026, Mena was previously arrested for the same offense.

As the investigation continued, authorities uncovered additional disturbing posts, which led to the latest indictment. Court documents indicate that Mena used YouTube over an extended period last year to post multiple violent threats and messages.

In one post, prosecutors allege that Mena wrote about wanting to “take out Trump and a lot of his followers,” and claimed he wished to assassinate the president, adding that he did not “need money to take out Trump.”

Further, in another message, he asked for “a really good sniper” and allegedly wrote “Kill Trump kill Trump kill Trump” repeatedly, listing the phrase at least 24 times in all capital letters. Investigators noted that all of Francisco Jesus Mena’s posts were public and accessible to anyone online.

The threats were not limited to Donald Trump. Prosecutors revealed that Mena had also posted violent threats against ICE agents. According to the federal complaint, Mena claimed that if immigration officers ever came to his house, he would “respond with a gunfight.”

According to reports, the 36-year-old also described a violent incident online, claiming that he previously “stabbed an ICE agent in 2009.” He further added, “I saw his own face asking and begging me to stop….I would love to do this again.”

Although authorities have not confirmed the truth behind that 2009 incident, Mena’s threats against Trump and his supporters eventually led law enforcement officials to intervene. In one post, he described Trump supporters as “the prime target” and went on to use aggressive and violent language.

Eventually, Francisco Jesus Mena was identified by the law enforcement officials through his YouTube account and Google records. It was revealed that the Texas man had used his real identity proofs while creating the account, which helped the investigators to quickly link the posts to him.

Further, during interrogation, Mena apparently admitted making threatening posts and also agreed knowing that his comments could eventually lead the law enforcement officials to come knocking at his door. The Justice Department has stressed that they are taking the online threats quite seriously, and Mena might face consequences.

The 36-year-old is scheduled to appear in federal court for his arraignment on February 11, and if he is convicted on all charges, he could face up to 96 years in federal prison.