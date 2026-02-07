Man Makes Chilling Online Threats Against Trump, Then Says He’ll Respond to ICE With ‘Gunfight’ — Indicted

Francisco Jesus Mena, a man from North Richland Hills, Texas, was federally indicted after threatening to “assault and murder” U.S. President Donald Trump and unnamed ICE officers.

According to a press release by the United States Attorney’s Office on February 6, Mena was indicted on February 3, 2026, by a federal grand jury on “ten counts of threatening a federal official,” after being previously arrested for posting online threats against ICE agents and the President.

An indictment is “merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Like all defendants, Mena is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law,” the press release stated.

Posts written on several occasions in May 2025 cited in the press release included repeated statements of “K— Trump” along with a claim that if “ICE comes to my house, I will respond with a gunfight.”

“We out here in California killing ICE agents… Don’t travel to the south. You with blue eyes and white skin will get chopped,” the post added.

After his arrest, the 36-year-old appeared in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Harold R. Ray, Jr. on January 7, 2026, and is further scheduled to “appear for an arraignment on the charges in the indictment on February 11, 2026,” added the press release.

“Any threat against the President, federal officials, and agents will be thoroughly investigated and swiftly prosecuted,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said.

“Some individuals falsely believe that they are immune from criminal penalties by posting vitriol online and not in person. The diligent work of our law enforcement partners time and again uncovers those attempting to hide behind a computer screen,” he added.

Echoing that message, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said, “The FBI takes online threats to federal officials and law enforcement seriously. Using online platforms to threaten the lives of others does not insulate an individual from consequences.”

He added, “We are committed to thoroughly investigating these crimes. We ask that the public continue to remain vigilant and report suspicious online activity to law enforcement.”

As per the press release, Mena could face “96 years in federal prison” if convicted.

The press release further confirmed that the case was investigated by the FBI Dallas Field Office – Fort Worth Resident Agency and U.S. Secret Service, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Weybrecht is prosecuting the case.

Threats against federal agencies appear to be increasing as ICE continues its ongoing immigration operations amid nationwide protests.

Several other individuals who made threats against the agency or the Trump administration were also charged, including an Ohio man, identified as Shannon Mathre, who made a threat to kill U.S. Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Ohio in January.

“I am going to find out where he (the vice president) is going to be and use my M14 automatic gun and kill him,” Mathre, allegedly state, according to an indictment cited by the Justice Department.