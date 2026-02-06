Man Shot at Two Police Officers — Then Claimed ‘Trump’s Coming’ to Rescue Him From the Court

An Oregon man accused of shooting two police officers had a meltdown during his court appearance on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. Identified as Eric F. Oelkers, the 41-year-old is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder.

He is also facing charges of unlawful use of weapons and attempted assault. During his courtroom appearance, the man claimed that US President Donald Trump would come to rescue him.

“This entire process is an unconstitutional and illegal insurrection,” he reportedly said. “Trump knows it. Trump’s coming,” the man added.

NEW: The man accused of trying to k*ll two Portland cops just had an absolute meltdown in court. Eric Oelkers screamed the case is “unconstitutional,” claimed AI is being used against white Christians & Trump supporters, then yelled: “Trump’s coming. Military is coming with… pic.twitter.com/GphfyNdxNa — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) January 28, 2026

The two Portland police officers responded to a call of a man threatening people with a weapon around the Northeast 21st Avenue and Northeast Clackamas Street area on January 19.

Upon arrival, cops found Oelkers and asked him to drop the weapon and put his hands behind his head. He did not comply and opened fire, striking two officers. The cops did not fire back and the paramedics took them to the hospital for treatment.

According to The Oregonian, the accused had a black backpack and a green shopping bag. He was carrying his gun in a tote bag.

Oelkers was arrested on January 26, a week after his first encounter with the cops. He was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday, during which he had a meltdown before the judge.

🚨 BREAKING Portland cops finally nabbed 41-year-old Eric Floyd Oelkers after a week on the run for that Jan 19 shootout in Lloyd District that hit two officers. This guy’s got a rap sheet since ’03 federal probation slips for gun stuff in 2019, 2022 felonies like robbery,… pic.twitter.com/OOhe6ttkTF — Right Side Rebel (@RightSideR3bel) January 26, 2026



Reports suggest the man further yelled, “Have fun in hell,” while leaving the courtroom. Oelkers also declared that everyone is in active rebellion against the USA.

Moreover, he had a suspicion that his public defender is AI. According to the court records, he has a criminal history dating back to two decades.

He has a long history of documented crime, such as bank robbery and creating a menace. Earlier, he railed against undocumented immigrants and Antifa.

He was also accused of a hate crime when he vandalized a Black-owned business in Salem back in 2021. Oelkers even violated parole terms in 2019 related to his gun crime conviction.

Along with the current charges, he has a bench warrant for not checking in with the pretrial release officer. Oelkers is currently being held at the Multnomah County Jail without bond.