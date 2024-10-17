Terrifying Video Shows Nick Jonas Running Off Stage After Someone Pointed Laser at Him in Concert

During a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Prague, fans were left when Nick Jonas abruptly ran off stage after a laser pointer was aimed at him. The frightening incident unfolded on October 15, as the band was performing at the O2 Arena. In a fan-recorded video, Jonas can be seen sitting on stage before suddenly standing up, visibly alarmed, and making a ‘time out’ gesture with his hands. He hurriedly ran towards the stage exit, prompting his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as the rest of the band, to leave the stage as well.

As per Daily Mail, the concert came to a sudden halt, and for several minutes, the show was paused. Fans were confused and concerned as the unexpected break disrupted the performance. According to reports, Jonas’ reaction was triggered by an audience member who pointed a laser at him, causing him to feel threatened and panicked. The use of laser pointers at concerts is prohibited due to the danger they pose to performers, potentially blinding them or causing distractions that could lead to accidents.

Netizens expressed their concerns about the incident, noting Jonas’ visible fear in the video. One fan wrote, “That's scary! Safety should always come first. It's unsettling that someone would do that during a concert. Glad Nick took precautions and hope security handled it quickly.” In agreement, another fan added, “Genuinely why would someone do this and ruin the show for everyone.” Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, “Safety always comes first, and Nick Jonas made the right call. No artist should ever feel threatened while performing. It's a reminder to respect boundaries and prioritize everyone's well-being.” One X user hopped in, “This is terrifying...and could have horrible consequences so please stop complaining about the artists who have to cancel their shows.”

As per EW, a spokesperson for the O2 Arena later confirmed the cause of the interruption, explaining that the show had to be stopped due to the prohibited use of a laser pointer by an attendee. The spokesperson said, “We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers' performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person. The organizing service responded to this fact immediately. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance and went back on the stage." After a brief delay, the Jonas Brothers returned to the stage to complete their performance, much to the relief of fans.

This unsettling event is part of a larger trend of dangerous behavior at concerts in recent months. From unauthorized droned drones being flown over venuses, as seen at a Green Day concert in Detroit, to artists being struck by thrown objects, the increase in disruptive incidents has raised alarm among both performers and fans. In August, Taylor Swift’s Vienna concert was canceled due to a foiled terror plot, further heightening concerns about artist safety during live shows.