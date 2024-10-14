Terrifying Moment Captures Anderson Cooper Being Struck by Debris During Hurricane Milton Live Coverage

During a live broadcast from Bradenton, Florida, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper had a frightening experience when he got struck in the face by debris while covering the devastating Hurricane Milton. The seasoned journalist, known for his extensive reporting of natural disasters, was briefing viewers on the storm’s intensifying conditions when a piece of debris, later identified as styrofoam, flew toward him. Though startled, Cooper quickly recovered and assured, “The wind has really picked up. The water is really moving. It’s coming from kind of the north, I guess northeast. And the water is now really starting to pour over. If you look at the ground…Woah! That wasn’t good. We’ll probably go inside shortly.”

According to a Daily Mail article, scared viewers took to social media to express concern. Many called out CNN for allowing Cooper to report in such hazardous conditions. One wrote, “What does putting Anderson Cooper on a pier in the middle of the ocean at the height of a hurricane in its center achieve in informing viewers?” Another echoed the hypocrisy, “‘It is important for everyone to stay inside' the FEMA rep tells CNN while Anderson Cooper is fighting for his life in Florida in the split screen.” In agreement, an X user chimed, “Are you all watching @andersoncooper and this other dude on CNN right now? STUPID to have them out in this weather. No need for this. We get it. Go inside!”

Anderson Cooper got hit in the face with flying debris during Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc across Florida. The Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of 120 mph, had made landfall in Siesta Key, a Gulf Coast barrier island near Sarasota. The gusting, torrential rain, and dangerous storm surges left a trail of destruction in its path. With the state’s infrastructure already weakened from Hurricane Helene, which struck just weeks prior, Milton compounded the damage, ripping off roofs, overturning vehicles, and leaving millions without power.

As per USA Today, one of the most notable incidents occurred at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, where the fierce winds tore off the stadium’s roof. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the public, acknowledging the widespread destruction. He exclaimed, “There is damage, there is a lot that’s going to need to be done. We did not get the worst-case scenario but we did get hit and we are going to have to work to bounce back.”

As the storm moved inland, flash floods were reported across the Tampa Bay area, nudging a flash flood emergency from the National Weather Service, which urged residents to seek higher ground immediately. The Tampa region, known for its vulnerability to storm surges, was spared the worst of Milton’s wrath when the storm shifted south.