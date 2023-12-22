Bradley Cooper Prioritizes His and Irina Shayk's Daughter Lea’s School Emergency Over a Press Meet

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are dedicated parents. The ex-couple share a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, who made her acting debut alongside her father in the music drama Maestro. Cooper recently demonstrated sound parenting techniques when, in response to an urgent call from his daughter's school nurse, he hurriedly left a New York City press appearance for his film. “I have to apply something that they won’t allow,” he continued."I have to do it, so it’s, like, a 10-minute walk.” The Hangover actor said before rushing off the event.

As per The Daily Mail, Twenty minutes into a press appearance to promote the Netflix film, in which he plays composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, Cooper, who shares custody of Lea with his ex-Shayk, looked at his phone and stated: "So sorry. The school nurse just called me,” Cooper said while glancing at his phone. “Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going? Is that all right?” he asked. The Silver Linings Playbook star came back to the platform for a short while to say that he needed to run to his daughter's school to give something that the administrators couldn't.

On December 15, the nine-time Oscar nominee was seen in New York City with his adorable daughter. Wearing a black puffer, grey slacks, and black and red Nikes, Cooper was spotted holding a cup of coffee. His daughter was walking side by side looking cute in her long navy blue puffer coat, light blue patterned leggings, and white top. Only a few days prior, Lea made her debut with her well-known father on the red carpet. Cooper looked suave in a three-piece navy blue suit with a white shirt and black tie.

Lea, on the other hand, created her red carpet look with a Dolce & Gabbana dress in a leopard print and sparkling gold ballet shoes. For her big night, the young girl wore her blonde hair back, styled her bangs side swept, and even got a red manicure. She posed for pictures with the movie's stars, which included Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, and Carey Mulligan, while toting a chunky red purse.

As Page Six reports, Cooper and Shayk did not get married despite dating for five years. Shayk has reportedly been dating sports star Tom Brady while Cooper is currently dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Shayk gushed about the father-daughter debuting on the red carpet with a cute picture on her Instagram story, writing, "So proud Daddy and Lea." Even though the actor and model are no longer together, they still get along well and frequently get together for special events like Halloween and taking their daughter to school.

