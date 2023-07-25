Tom Brady Spotted Cradling Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk's Face After Sleepover, Sparks Dating Rumors

Tom Brady has apparently moved past his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The retired NFL player was seen with another supermodel, Irina Shayk, over the weekend, appearing very flirtatious in pictures obtained by Page Six exclusively. Brady, 45, the ever-chivalrous driver, picked up Shayk, 37, from the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon, according to a witness who was quoted in the publication. Brady then drove them to his Los Angeles home.

The two apparently didn't come out until the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback dropped off his alleged sleepover companion back at the hotel at 9:30 a.m. the following day. Brady later picked up Shayk once again on Saturday afternoon and drove back to his apartment.

The sportsman was then seen affectionately touching the Russian model's face while they both waited at a red light. The model, who primarily lives in NYC, wore her hair down and had minimal to no makeup on for the summer outing. She was dressed in a black Adidas sneaker, a white singlet top, a white tennis skirt, and a black hoodie that was loosely knotted around her waist.

At the wedding of Madison Headrick and millionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad last month, Page Six exclusively revealed that the model had made “a beeline” for Brady and “scarcely let him out of her sight throughout the weekend-long festivities.” Both Brady and Shayk attended the wedding in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. An insider revealed, “She followed him around all weekend. She was throwing herself at him.”

Shayk has dated several A-listers before, aside from Brady. She and actor Bradley Cooper from The Hangover are parents to Lea, 6 years old. After dating for four years, they broke up in 2019. The ex-couples are still friendly and frequently appear in photos with Lea.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model also dated soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015 and had a fleeting liaison with Kanye West in 2021.

Brady, on the other hand, is still quite new to dating. He and Bündchen, 43, were wed for 13 years before getting divorced in October 2022. They have a daughter Vivian, 10, and a son Benjamin, 13. Bridget Moynahan and Brady also share a 15-year-old son, Jack. The former couple's “painful and difficult” divorce was secretly settled, the football great said, after Page Six first reported in September that their marriage was in trouble.

According to sources close to the Bundchen family, some claim that Gisele is "not happy" with the pair's recent romance, while others claim that Gisele is unconcerned, per RadarOnline. "Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on," the insiders retorted to TMZ. According to some other sources, Gisele Bundchen is "not happy at all" to learn that Tom is seeing Irina. The revelation broke just days after Gisele's birthday.

