Here’s a Look Inside Serena Williams’ Daughters’ Dreamy Playroom in $6.8M Florida Mansion

Serena Williams, ever the devoted mom, has built a beautiful playroom for her two beautiful children. She recently offered a peek into an unexplored area of her amazing $6.8 million, sun-drenched Florida mansion, in which she lives with her husband of seven years, Alexis Ohanian.

In a recent photo that she put out for her 17.2 million Instagram followers, the 42-year-old mom-of-two could be seen seated at a little kids table in the playroom that she made for her two daughters, Olympia, who is six years old, and Adira, who is six months old, per Hello! Magazine.

The room featured muted gray walls with a custom light-up sign that reads "Olympia & Adira" in shades of pink, purple and yellow. The girls have a place to store their toys in the room without creating a disorganized sense thanks to the abundance of white wood storage with pink baskets.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has given her daughters so much to thank for. The house is a refuge for the two little girls to grow up in, and it was co-designed by her tennis-playing sister Venus Williams.

The tennis champ is very dedicated to motherhood and loves being a mother to her two daughters, per PEOPLE. “Some days, I cry,” she told TIME back in 2018, adding “I’m really sad. I’ve had meltdowns. It’s been a tough 11 months.”

She shared her struggles with motherhood, adding, “Sometimes she just wants Mommy, she doesn’t want anyone else,” Williams said, nearly choking up. “I still have to learn a balance of being there for her and being there for me. I’m working on it.” The tennis superstar added, “I don’t think I’m doing it right.”

The idol said in 2018 in a separate interview with InStyle that she has a rule about managing motherhood and her work. “The only rule I have at practice is to be done at 1 p.m. because as much as I love tennis, I need to be with her,” she said. “I want to put her above everything else I’m doing. Since she was born, I haven’t been apart from her for more than a day.”

Later, in September 2022, Williams announced her retirement from tennis, almost a year before the birth of her second child. A few months later, she said that Olympia was content that her mother had more free time on an episode of the PEOPLE's Every Day Podcast. "She wants to make sure that I'm aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her," Williams said. “It's funny ... but it's good because little kids want to be with their parents. And I just feel fortunate that she wants to be with me. That's kind of how I look at it, [because] she could feel a different way, and I'm glad she doesn't."