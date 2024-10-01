Donald Trump Attacks 'Tampon Tim Walz' At a Hurricane Relief Event: "People Like JD Vance Alot"

Donald Trump dragged in his political opponent's running mate Tim Walz in a recent hurricane relief event. Hurricane Helene impacted several livelihoods and put a standstill on the daily routine of those in the affected areas. The flash floods and absence of electricity have added to the troubles of the residents who are, at the moment, living in homeless conditions. However, Trump used the opportunity to play his cards and pit Walz up against his running mate.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee was criticized by the real estate magnate. During a recent visit to Valdosta, Georgia, Trump lauded his running mate J.D. Vance and said, "He's a very smart guy. He's done a great job. People like him a lot. And he's against Tampon Tim, I think — who I don't think should have ever been chosen. He's not qualified."

As the two Vice presidential candidates are set to face off against each other for a debate on the night of October 2, Trump said he is confident about Vance. When asked if he shared any valuable word with him, Trump quipped, "No, he doesn't need it. I will. But we've been speaking a little bit back and forth. I think he's in good shape," according to Raw Story.

The ex-POTUS didn't hesitate to take a jibe at President Joe Biden when he was asked if he got in touch about the hurricane situation with him. "No, I haven't reached out to him, no. I think he's sleeping right now, actually," he said. Aiming at the President, the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections said that the government was not being responsive enough to the situation.

"They are not being responsive, the federal government is not being responsive. They are having a hard time getting the president on the phone -- he won't get on it," the GOP leader said, as per RealClearPolitics. Trump added, "And, of course, the vice president is out someplace campaigning for the money. They have to be focused over here. This is a really bad one and the governor is doing a good job but he's having a hard time getting the president on the phone. They're being very nonresponsive."

Furthermore, the businessman-turned-politician appreciated those who lent a helping hand in the difficult circumstances. "We've brought a lot of supplies. We're with Franklin Graham, he's always fantastic in these cases. Nobody better. With Samaritan's Purse, he's done an unbelievable job," Trump continued. Either way, it seems as though the Republican frontrunner's confidence in his running mate speaks volumes, even though several people, including major celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift, called previously Vance out for making poor comments on women in the Senate who were 'childless cat ladies.'