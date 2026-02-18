Tennessee First-Grade Teacher Says School Threatened Termination After Refusing to Read LGBTQ Book

A Tennessee elementary school teacher alleges in a new lawsuit that his job security was threatened because he refused to read a book about same-sex marriage to first-grade students earlier this year.

Eric Rivera, a first-grade teacher at KIPP Antioch College Prep Elementary in Nashville, learned that a same-sex marriage-themed book was included in the language arts curriculum. According to the legal group First Liberty Institute, Rivera — who identifies as a Christian — asked a colleague to read it to his students instead.

Rivera and First Liberty Institute claim Principal Brittnee Kennedy threatened him with termination the next day, citing that he failed to teach the curriculum “with fidelity.” As a result, Rivera received a “Final Warning” letter stating that any future incidents would result in his dismissal.

Although Rivera asked for a religious accommodation, he was reassigned to a lab and technology position before being moved again — this time to work with kindergarteners.

Why can’t Democrats and Liberal Progressives leave young children alone? Why do they insist on forcing LGBTQ sexuality down the throats of First Graders?https://t.co/wseCTBDzXP — Orlando Herrera (@OrlandoMH3) February 18, 2026

“However, the principal indicated that the belief in same-sex marriage is so fundamental to the language arts unit that Mr. Rivera could not possibly be permitted to teach any portion of the unit, and therefore had to be removed from the first-grade classroom,” First Liberty Institute said in a letter to Kennedy.

As a result, First Liberty Institute is accusing KIPP Nashville Public Schools of violating Rivera’s rights under the First Amendment and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Neither Kennedy nor KIPP Antioch College Prep Elementary nor the KIPP Nashville Schools Board had commented as of publication.

First Liberty said Rivera not only had no prior warnings but also had no disciplinary history. It is unclear why the school would have moved so quickly to threaten him with a “Final Warning” letter.

At this time, First Liberty Institute hopes to have the “Final Warning” letter removed from Rivera’s file. Additionally, the group wants KIPP to ensure there will be no further religious-based discrimination.

From a biblical and a Christian perspective so much of public education has become an unmitigated disaster. It has gone from instruction to indoctrination of the worst kind God help us. https://t.co/4FkprWVyTB — Dr. James Merritt (@drjamesmerritt) February 18, 2026

Cliff Martin, who serves as First Liberty’s senior counsel, called the district’s conduct “outrageous” in an interview with Fox News.

“Teachers don’t forfeit their religion or religious beliefs when they enter the classroom, nor can they be forced to believe what their employers prefer,” Martin said.

Rivera’s religious-based clash with administrators is the latest high-profile story involving educators and personal beliefs. However, unlike teachers who have gone viral for anti-ICE videos or posts wishing harm on conservative content creators, Rivera appears to be among the few who are actually facing discipline.

As of publication, it remained unclear whether Rivera had resumed his role teaching first grade. According to his LinkedIn profile, Rivera joined KIPP Nashville Schools ahead of the 2025-26 academic year after spending nearly three years at Key Point Academy in Miami.