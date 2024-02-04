Ten Forgotten Celebrity Controversies of the 2000s

10 Celebrity Controversies From the 2000s

In the game-changing age of the mid-2000s, the landscape of celebrity culture shifted dramatically, with digital media replacing traditional outlets. The growth of celebrity-focused blogs has blurred the line between public and private life, providing minute-by-minute updates on celebrities' antics. Platforms such as MySpace, Facebook, and Twitter provided unusual access. This flood of personal information spawned a multimillion-dollar industry and a new type of public entertainment: celebrity scandals. Explore the forgotten controversies that rocked the world of celebrities in the 2000s.

1. Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction

At Super Bowl XXXVIII's halftime show, Justin Timberlake unexpectedly revealed Janet Jackson's breasts in a split-second wardrobe malfunction. While both were involved, Timberlake faced few consequences, whereas Jackson incurred serious career ramifications, including blacklisting of her songs and exclusion from the subsequent Grammy Awards. The incident spurred debate around media censorship, stark gender inequalities, and the objectification of female bodies. Jackson's vilification revealed social double standards, stressing how such instances are seen and dealt with in the public realm.

2. Tom Cruise endorsed Scientology

In 2008, Gawker leaked a 2004 video in which Tom Cruise enthusiastically endorsed Scientology, which was prepared for the Church's recruitment operations. The 9.5-minute film shows Cruise's unnerving enthusiasm for Scientology's controversial theology, despite the organization's history of coercion and exploitation. Since joining in the 1980s, Cruise has emerged as Scientology's most prominent figurehead, increasing the Church's prominence and legitimacy in the public eye. Despite Scientology's well-documented problematic practices, the leaked tape revealed Cruise as a devout follower, raising ethical concerns surrounding its recruitment methods.

3. Jon and Kate Gosselin's Divorce

Jon and Kate Gosselin, the stars of Jon & Kate Plus 8, announced their separation and subsequent divorce in 2009, amid allegations of mutual infidelity. The breakup set off a bitter custody battle over their twins and sextuplets. Kate was granted full legal custody of their eight children after their divorce was finalized in December 2009. Prolonged court fights lasted until 2022, when their sextuplets attained adulthood, liberating them from the limitations of a court-ordered custody agreement.

4. Mel Gibson’s DUI arrest and antisemitic remarks

Mel Gibson's DUI arrest for driving haphazardly on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu took a nasty turn in July 2006, when he made a series of antisemitic remarks, including blaming Jews for global problems. The audio recording of the arrest surfaced, eliciting worldwide criticism. Gibson eventually pleaded no contest to the DUI conviction and received three years probation, obligatory alcohol education, and fines. Recognizing his inappropriate behavior, the Braveheart director sought alcohol treatment and reached out to the Jewish community to make atonement. The episode had a lasting impact on Gibson's reputation, forcing a public apology and attempts at redemption, per RedBook Magazine.

5. Brittany Murphy’s death

Brittany Murphy, 32, was found dead at her Los Angeles home on December 20, 2009, by her mother. Her official cause of death was pneumonia and anemia, with prescription drug abuse noted as a contributing factor. She was declared dead shortly thereafter at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Though all discovered medicines were prescribed and not at lethal concentrations, they were mentioned in the toxicology report. Murphy's husband, Simon Monjack, died under similar circumstances just five months later, with pneumonia and acute anemia cited as his official causes of death.

6. David Letterman sexually harassing women

Following an extortion attempt by CBS News producer Robert Halderman, late-night host David Letterman officially apologized in 2009 for having inappropriate sexual connections with female staff members. Letterman, who has a history of degrading behavior on his show, expressed regret for putting women on his team in compromising positions. This information came to light after Halderman threatened to reveal the late-night host's extramarital affairs. Letterman apologized directly to his wife, Regina Lasko, a former production manager for his show.

7. Britney Spears shaved her head

Britney Spears shocked the world in February 2007 when she shaved her head at a Tarzana hair shop after a bitter custody dispute with Kevin Federline. The paparazzi rushed, recording the singer's spontaneous act of resistance. "I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager," she writes in her memoir, The Woman in Me, per People. "Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back," Spears adds in the book. The event increased tabloid scrutiny of Spears, which was ultimately used by her father, Jamie Spears, to impose a tight conservatorship. This legal control lasted until late 2021.

8. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's divorce

The divorce of Hollywood icons Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2005 not only ended a cherished celebrity pair's relationship but also gave birth to "Brangelina". After five years of marriage, the couple's split prompted widespread suspicion, particularly about Pitt's affair with Angelina Jolie, his co-star in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The world witnessed the rise of "Brangelina" as Pitt and Jolie's relationship grew, ushering in a new era of celebrity power couple.

9. Martha Stewart’s imprisonment

Martha Stewart, an American TV celebrity and businesswoman, was charged in 2003 with conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and securities fraud for her role in an ImClone Systems-related insider trading scam. Stewart sold 4,000 shares a day before the FDA said ImClone's antibody had failed approval. She was sentenced to 5 months in prison, 5 months of house arrest, 2 years probation, and a $30,000 fine after being found guilty in 2004. When Stewart arrived at a West Virginia prison in October 2004, she hilariously adopted the nickname "M. Diddy."

10. Phil Spector was convicted of murder

Phil Spector, a well-known music producer who collaborated with Tina Turner, Leonard Cohen, and The Beatles, was convicted of killing actress Lana Clarkson in 2009. Clarkson was found dead of a gunshot wound at Spector's California house in 2003, prompting his arrest. Spector's trial began in 2007, drawing a lot of attention because of his fame and the nature of the crime. Following a mistrial in 2007, he was retried in 2009 and convicted of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison and ordered to make reparations to Clarkson's family. Spector died in prison on January 16, 2021.