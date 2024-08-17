Teenage JD Vance Posing With Three Girls at Urinals in Bizarre 2003 Yearbook Photos Stirs Controversy

Former President Donald Trump's running mate and Ohio Senator JD Vance has been at the center of several political controversies. In particular, he has recently been under intense scrutiny as his old photos resurface. Now, more backlash has hit him after a bizarre high school yearbook photo from 2003 went viral. In the photo, a young Vance, then a senior at Middletown High, is seen in his school's washroom with three girls. The awkward photograph from the past has reignited debate around his candidacy.

One of the three girls in the photo explained that the picture was meant to represent the power of girls in that year's student government. “We thought it would be funny. Usually, it was all male officers, and we were an even split, and so it was sort of the opposite,” the girl said.

DailyMail. com has obtained a photo of JD Vance posing with three female classmates in a boys restroom during his senior year of high school in Ohio.



So weird.

On the other hand, Nikki May, who was the treasurer, shared that she admires her former classmate. As reported by Daily Mail, she said, "He was a great student and guy. I am very proud to say I went to high school with JD and was very impressed [with] the man he has become. I wish him all the best and I am rooting for him to succeed!"

All these JD Vance college and high school photos surfacing got a lot of Millennials looking nervous…

When asked about the photo, Vance's spokesperson said, “Kamala Harris created inflation that’s crushing American families, caused a historic crisis at our southern border, and allowed deadly fentanyl to flood into communities across our country, and this is what the media is worried about. A goofy high school yearbook from over 20 years ago? Get a life," as reported by The Daily Beast.

There is no way they vetted JD Vance.

Several other social media users also came in support of Vance as one user wrote, "This is a reach. Were you all sweet innocent angels in high school?" The same person continued, "You know you have nothing on JD Vance when you have to dig up high school photos of him. I guarantee we’ve all done pranks, funny or questionable things when we were teenagers." Another X user penned, "Lighten up … what kid didn’t pull a senior prank? Is THIS all you have? Clutching your pearls over high school pranks ?? Very telling …."

All these "leaks" of JD Vance from high school, college and his enlistment are just pure nostalgia. Every picture looks like it could be from my 2000s photo albums.

Never have I seen a more "he's just like me" candidate.



Never have I seen a more “he’s just like me” candidate. https://t.co/rnuOXpngFi — swêêt savagé (@lovemylife81) August 15, 2024

Meanwhile, just days ago, the internet criticized Vance over a resurfaced photo of him dressed as in 'drag.' People criticized him, especially given Vance’s outspoken anti-LGBTQ+ stance. As HuffPost reported, critics called out the difference between the photo and his comments.

Ladies and gentleman, a picture of JD Vance in drag while attending Yale Law School. ⬇️



I don’t share this to shame those who do drag, but rather to shame those who attack drag while having a history of enjoying the art form themselves. 👠 pic.twitter.com/6oIbmbprYL — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) August 11, 2024

One X user wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, a picture of JD Vance in drag while attending Yale Law School. I don’t share this to shame those who do drag, but rather to shame those who attack drag while having a history of enjoying the art form themselves." Another X user commented, "There’s nothing wrong with dressing as a woman. There’s everything wrong with dressing as a woman and then taking the weird as fuck stance that drag performance, and by proxy LGBT 🏳️‍⚧️ people are deviants who deserve their rights limited. You’re a weirdo and a hypocrite, @JDVance."